Birthday invitations, solidarity games and even the flag: Atlético x Flamengo was a duel between friends in the past | brazil super cup

In modern times, only the samba “Vou Festejar” by Jorge Aragão seems to unite the fans of Atlético-MG and Flamengo. The rivalry between clubs in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, however, began to emerge precisely at the time when the song would be immortalized in Beth Carvalho’s recordings, between the late 1970s and early 1980s. It wasn’t always like that. . Quite the opposite.

The opponents of this Sunday’s Supercopa do Brasil, at Arena Pantanal, had many years of great relationship, between directors and fans. The first 25 duels between CAM and CRF were precisely on a friendly basis, always with cordiality. Flamengo flags were carried by Atlético’s fans for half a century.

Flamengo and Atlético played a friendly in 1938 in Rio — Photo: Acervo/Biblioteca Nacional

Atlético was seen as the “Flamengo das Alterosas”, due to the popular strength of its fans. In 1940, for example, in a chronicle published in the Estado de Minas newspaper, and reproduced in the Carioca Sport Ilustrado, journalist Marcello Tavares described the prestige of Galo as follows:

“To represent Club Athletico Mineiro’s sense of popularity, it is enough to compare it to the Flamengo, the glorious. Atletico is the Flamengo from Minas. The soul of the crowds, made up of all social classes, vibrates with enthusiasm when Athletico faces any opponent”.

Until 1979 it was like that. That year, Galo and Flamengo teamed up for a friendly match at Maracanã for the benefit of flood victims in Minas Gerais. To attract public and income, Pelé was the number 10 of Fla. Historic game, but the 5-1 rout for the home team would be the last chapter of a friendship that was a long, long time ago.

Days after opening the former Antônio Carlos stadium, Atlético invited Flamengo to a friendly at the venue, earning the “Cristiano Machado Trophy”, then mayor of Belo Horizonte. The carioca club won 3-2, on June 16, 1929. In the following days, upon returning to Rio, the experience of red-black athletes in Minas Gerais was described:

– The Flemish players, giving their impressions of yesterday’s game, were keenly satisfied with the way in which the fight went, emphasizing the perfect sporting education of the local elements, and the enthusiasm of the assistance for the Breton sport.

Diário Carioca of 1929 reports the first game between Atlético and Flamengo — Photo: Biblioteca Nacional

Diário Carioca devoted almost an entire page of its June 18 edition to reporting on Flamengo’s visit to Belo Horizonte. The red-black embassy was invited by Atlético to visit points in the capital, even making use of a movie session.

– To the Club de Regatas do Flamengo, sincere tributes from its Athletic fans. On 16-9-1929 – said the silver plate delivered by the CAM board

Atlético and Flamengo played friendlies on commemorative dates on both sides. In 1934, as part of the celebrations for the 26th anniversary of Galo’s founding, the Minas Gerais club invited Rubro-Negro to a game at the same Antônio Carlos. The match took place precisely on March 25, the foundation date of Alvinegro, which won 3-1.

Two decades later, Atlético’s first visit to Maracanã would take place via an invitation from Flamengo to celebrate CRF’s 60th anniversary. On November 15, 1955, Fla beat Galo 4-0. Atlético also visited Gávea on Flamengo’s anniversary in 1949, when both teams had great stars such as Zizinho and Lucas Miranda.

Flamengo 4×0 Atlético on November 15, 1955 — Photo: Acervo/O Globo

In 1953, Galo and Flamengo were invited to a quadrangular at the inauguration of the Estádio Justiniano de Mello stadium, in Colatina (ES). The choice of the carioca club was made after a popular vote in the city. Atlético won 1 – 0. Goal by the legendary Ubaldo. It was the first game between the teams outside of Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

Atlético and Flamengo played at the inauguration of the Justiniano Melo Stadium — Photo: Acervo/Jornal dos Sports

Friendly match to pay goalkeeper sale

On a date close to another Atlético anniversary, in March 1963, there was a new friendly match with Flamengo in Belo Horizonte. The teams dueled at Independência as a way to complete the payment for the signing of goalkeeper Marcial by Fla. The game ended 2-1 for the visiting team.

Marcial made history at Rubro-Negro by being the hero of the 1963 Fla-Flu goalless draw, which is to this day the most popular game between clubs in history, with more than 177,000 spectators at Maracanã. Marcial saved a certain goal from Fluminense at the end, and the 0-0 gave the Rio title to Flamengo.

Friendly match between Flamengo and Atlético for the purchase of goalkeeper Marcial — Photo: Acervo/O Globo

The friendly relationship between Atlético and Flamengo was also used by the church and also in the educational field. In 1965, the two teams participated in the Torneio do Bispo, organized in Belo Horizonte by the Catholic Church, which had the objective of raising funds for the construction of the Catholic Faculty of Minas Gerais (currently PUC Minas).

The next meeting between Galo and Fla would be in 1966, in January, a period of heavy rains in the Southeast region, which affected families in Rio and Minas Gerais. The teams’ meeting was precisely to raise funds and help the victims. Something that would be repeated in a historic game between Atlético and Flamengo in 1979.

In that match in 1966, Flamengo beat Atlético 3-1, at the recently opened Mineirão, in front of almost 30,000 people. The income surpassed the 29 million cruzeiros, which would be used in a charitable way. The departure was scheduled for Maracanã itself, which served as a shelter for the flagellates. However, it was transferred to Belo Horizonte, on the day of the foundation of Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo defeats Galo in a friendly for the benefit of flood victims — Photo: Acervo/O Globo

In December 1968, a new friendly meeting filled with good intentions on both sides. Flamengo visited Atlético at Mineirão and had Garrincha as a major attraction. The match was set up precisely for Minas Gerais football to honor the hero of the 1962 World Cup.

The “angel of crooked legs” won a bronze plaque at the Magalhães Pinto Stadium in honor of his career. The two-time world champion was substituted during the 2-2 tie. Soon after, Galo would face the Yugoslavian team, dressed in green and yellow, and representing the Brazilian team. The Minas Gerais club invited Garrincha to be a reinforcement in the international friendly, but there were no conditions for an agreement.

Garrincha was honored in an Atlético x Flamengo match, in 1968 — Photo: Acervo/O Globo

To make the party in honor of Garrincha popular, the administration of Mineirão at the time put the ticket of the general in 1 cruise, benefiting the fans of lower classes. The income from the game was shared between Galo and Flamengo.

One more proof of the good relationship between the clubs in the pre-80s period was the creation of the Torneio do Povo, conceived by Atlético-MG and Flamengo in January 1971. As the name suggests, the idea was to bring together the most popular teams in the parents.

On the 3rd of that month, the vice president of Galo, Fábio Fonseca, traveled to Rio, where, at Flamengo’s headquarters, he agreed with the red-black president André Richer to hold the competition. The first edition, played between January 24 and February 19, 1971, also had the participation of Internacional and Corinthians, which became champions.

In 1972, now with five participants due to the inclusion of Bahia, the champion was Flamengo. The red-black title was won with a 0-0 draw with Internacional exactly 50 years ago, also on February 20. Flamengo’s performance generated irritation in the 64,161 paying players who went to Maracanã for having played all the time for the draw.

That’s because Flamengo was rocked by victories over Bahia (1×0), in Salvador, Atlético-MG (2×0), in Maracanã and Corinthians (2×1), in Pacaembu.

Although it only lasted three years, the People’s Tournament was included in the calendar of the Brazilian Sports Confederation (CBD, today CBF) and had an official character. Coritiba, new participant and winner of the People’s Tournament in 1973, asked the CBF in 2010 that the club be recognized as a Brazilian champion.

Flamengo was champion of the People's Tournament in 1972 — Photo: O Globo Collection

Still in 1972, but in January, Atlético, recently champion of the Brasileirão, played a friendly with Flamengo in January. In the match, the red-black players made a delivery of banners to their colleagues from Galo for the 1971 title. The alvinegros won by 2 to 1.

Normandes, Atlético captain, asked for a pair and secured the Labor Cup against Flamengo — Photo: O Globo Collection

In the same year, the teams duel again at Mineirão and the winners had a curious champion’s cry. On Labor Day, May 1st, Galo and Flamengo competed in the Labor Cup. The athleticans took the trophy in the odd or even match. Captain Normandes asked for a pair and he did well.

In one of these duels at Mineirão in 1972, a new demonstration of a nice relationship between the parties. Bandeira da Torcida Jovem do Flamengo, one of the oldest organized members of the club, appeared among the athleticans.

Check out the words "Torcida Jovem Flamengo" at the bottom of the image on the right — Photo: Reproduction

Pele in Fla and the beginning of the end

The day Pelé wore Flamengo’s number 10 shirt was marked in history. And also involved friendly with Atlético in a noble cause. In April 1979, the rains hit families in Minas Gerais again. The two teams played a friendly match at Maracanã to raise funds. The king of football, alongside Zico (with the 9), thrashed Galo 5-1.

Galo, lacking Reinaldo and with Dadá Maravilha, opened the scoring with Marcelo Oliveira. But soon Zico scored three goals and the rout was built. It was Dadá’s last game for Atlético. Almost 140,000 people went to Mário Filho, with income donated to those affected by the climate tragedy that hit Minas and Espírito Santo. There were 8 million cruzeiros in income, a record number so far in Brazil.

Pelé with the Flamengo shirt during a friendly against Atlético-MG — Photo: Acervo/O Globo

There was the possibility of Pele playing each half with a shirt. At the age of 39, however, the retired player only used rubro-negro. The solidarity game, however, began to create the first cracks in the Galo x Fla relationship. Atletico players did not buy the fact that the opponents took the friendly with more competitiveness.