Bitcoin’s days are numbered and will be surpassed by 2 altcoins, declares billionaire who made his fortune with BTC

For one of the great billionaires of the cryptocurrency universe, Bitcoin (BTC) has its days numbered and its reign in the crypto universe is at an end. So while BTC will continue being one of the most relevant cryptocurrencies on the market, it will be surpassed by two altcoins.

This is the prediction of the executive Mark Cuban, who even made his fortune in the cryptocurrency universe through Bitcoin. FORFor him, BTC was important and paved the way for other crypto assetshowever now cryptocurrencies focused on smart contracts will dominate the market.

Cuban revealed that institutional investors are already keeping their eyes peeled on both Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH). The billionaire highlighted that his market bet is focused on these cryptocurrencies.

“I’m accumulating a lot of Matic and Ethereum,” he said.

In the same vein as Cuban, Brett Harrison, president of FTX.US, declares that big investors are betting on cryptocurrencies based on proof-of-Stake (PoS) and that although Ethereum has not yet definitively migrated to PoS, the expectation regarding the change and the seriousness with which developers are taking the process has excited investors.

Bitcoin must dictate the course yet

However, although in Cuban’s prediction, both Matic and Ethereum are expected to outperform Bitcoin, at the moment, BTC is dictating the direction of the cryptocurrency market cap, and therefore, if BTC enters a downtrend again all year market must follow it.

On Bitcoin price, DailyFX analyst Tammy Da Costa points out that BTC is not an asset that is exempt from macroeconomic tensions and, therefore, increasing geopolitical risks weighed on the cryptocurrency, forcing it back to the US$ level. 40,000, which has been acting as support.

According to Da Costa, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain high, uncertainty surrounding the conflict and other developments have affected risk appetite, driving investors away from Bitcoin and other ‘riskier’ securities and towards safe-haven assets. .

“While fundamentals remain at the forefront of sentiment, the impending trajectory of the cryptocurrency market largely depends on how the situation in Ukraine plays out, as this is likely to be the main determinant of risk appetite in the coming weeks. If tensions remain high , a test of the January low ($32,933) is likely to leave the door open for a retest at $28,000,” he said.

On the other hand, she says, if the bulls can retaliate and hold above $40,000, it is possible that price action will retest $44,000.

