Bombings intensify in eastern Ukraine, with full military mobilization by separatists – International

KIEV – With bombings hitting cities in the regions Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, thousands of civilians were evacuated en masse on buses sent to Russian border towns, while Kremlin-backed separatist leaders called for an all-out military mobilization, citing the alleged threat of an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces — an accusation that Kiev denies.

Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR), said he signed the mobilization decree, calling on men “able to wield a weapon” to go to military barracks. Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (RPL), later signed a similar decree.

In parallel, the Army of Ukraine announced that two soldiers died and four were wounded in attacks by separatists on Saturday, saying rebel forces were deploying artillery in residential areas to try to provoke a response. He also reported 70 armed incidents on Saturday morning, up from 66 in the previous 24 hours.

The separatists opened fire on more than 30 settlements along the front using heavy artillery, which were banned by agreements aimed at defusing the region’s eight-year conflict, the Ukrainian army said. On Telegram, separatist officials accused Ukraine of attacking areas under their control, saying they had to respond accordingly.

Furthermore, Russia said this Saturday that two projectiles launched from the area in eastern Ukraine controlled by Kiev reached its territory, leaving no injuries. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the statement as “false”.

The conflict began when pro-Moscow separatists took control of part of the territory in the region in 2014, the same year Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula after protests brought down a pro-Russian president. According to Kiev, more than 14,000 people have died in the conflict in the east of the country since then.

Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who have been monitoring the conflict since 2014, announced a “drastic increase” in ceasefire violations. The Minsk Accords, reached in 2014 to try to reduce the conflict in eastern Ukraine, are not being fulfilled by either Kiev or Moscow.

Artillery fire has increased along the entire front line, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Saturday, and would have “sw multiplied” in the past three days.

Several intense artillery barrages hit a pocket of government-controlled territory around the city of Svitlodarsk, a location that has worried security analysts for weeks because of its proximity to dangerous industrial infrastructure, including poison gas storage tanks.

As explosions were heard in the north of the separatist-held city of Donetsk, more people were boarding buses to leave for Russia, witnesses told Reuters.

At Separatist officials say they have plans to evacuate around 700,000 people — This Saturday, Russian agencies reported that 10,000 had already arrived in Russia.

‘It’s very scary. I took everything I could carry,” said Tatyana, 30, who was getting on a bus with her four-year-old daughter.

“I have a small baby,” said Nadya Lapygina, a resident of Staryi Aidar, one of several dozen artillery and mortar-hit towns on the northern border of the breakaway Luhansk region. “You have no idea how terrifying it is to hide it from the bombing.”

The United States has been warning for weeks that a series of sabotage and fake attacks by pro-Russian separatists could take place and be used as a pretext for a Russian invasion. President Biden declared on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had already decided to invade Ukraine.

Ukraine’s appeal

Despite this increasingly tense situation at the front, that claimed the lives of two Ukrainian soldiers this Saturdaythe president Volodmyr Zelensky traveled to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference and receive support from the West. At the meeting, he demanded a “clear and doable” timetable for its country’s accession The nato and new security guarantees.

Some observers in Washington have expressed concern that his departure from the country at this critical juncture could provide an opening for Moscow, which the West believes is intent on toppling Zelensky’s government.

The Ukrainian president made an emotional appeal to the West, saying sanctions against Russia should start immediately and that there was no point in daily statements that the attacks are imminent as they are destroying the country’s economy. He added that no deal should be struck with Russia that does not include his nation.

“This is the biggest security crisis since the end of the Cold War. How did we let it get to that point in the 21st century? We’ve already seen two world wars, we hope there won’t be a third.”

Zelensky also spoke about Ukraine’s entry into NATO, which Russia sees as a threat to its border and would be the main reason for Russian military deployment on the Ukrainian border. “If you don’t want us to be a part of it, at least be honest. Since 2014 we have been knocking on NATO’s door asking for help with our situation. We are becoming a shield for Europe,” Zelensky said of the military activities that pro-Russian protesters and Russia itself carry out near its borders.

“Europe needs a new architecture to deal with these crises. We want actions, not just words or promises. What we have today is cough syrup, and we have a vaccine at our disposal”, added the Ukrainian government leader comparing the architecture that exists today with which it could be developed.

In Munich, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris warned that if Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States and its allies would target not only financial institutions and technology exports to Russia, but also “those who are complicit in and those who help and direct this unprovoked invasion.”

military exercises

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent his own message, presiding over tests of nuclear-capable missiles in military exercises held on Saturday.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have not been this high since the Cold War, and Russia’s nuclear exercises on Saturday appeared carefully timed to prevent the West from direct military involvement in Ukraine.

O Kremlin informed that the Russian strategic exercises held this Saturday, 19, under the supervision of Vladimir Putinin the midst of a crisis with the West over the Ukraineinvolved ballistic and cruise missile firing, as well as hypersonic ones.

“The objectives planned during the exercises of the strategic deterrent forces were fully met. All the missiles hit the established targets,” the Russian presidency said in a statement.

These missiles, according to the Kremlin, are capable of transport nuclear cargo. Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and Interfax said the exercises were monitored by Putin and the leader of the Belarus, Alexander Lukashenkofrom the situation room in the Kremlin.

Announced on Friday, the large-scale military exercises began hours after the U.S warn that were certain of an imminent invasion of Ukrainewhere clashes between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists in the east are escalating.

Saturday’s drills follow a series of maneuvers by the Russian Armed Forces over the past four months that have included the deployment of troops – estimated at between 150,000 and 190,000 – in the north, east and south of Ukraine.

Russia has ordered a military build-up while demanding that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) pledge to never allow Ukraine into the alliance, while claiming that statements that it plans to invade Ukraine are wrong and dangerous.

Russia’s strategic military exercises mobilized forces from the southern military district, aerospace forces, the Northern and Black Sea fleets, as well as “strategic forces,” according to the Kremlin.

The latter are equipped with intercontinental range missiles, strategic bombers, submarines, ships and naval aviation equipped with conventional submarine missiles. Washington estimates that Russia has 190,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders and territoryincluding separatist rebel forces.

The Pentagon said on Friday that 40-50% of Russian troops are “in attack position” and that the frontline incidents are part of “a campaign to destabilize Ukraine” ahead of an invasion.

Russia did not disclose the number of troops deployed on the borders with Ukraine or in joint exercises with Belarus./ W.POST, NYT, AP, AFP and REUTERS

–