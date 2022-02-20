Brazil has a moving average of deaths above 800 for the 12th day

Brazil maintains the moving average of deaths from covid-19 above 800 for the 12th day in a row, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part. The average for this Saturday (19) is 831 deaths, with 827 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The moving average is calculated from the average of deaths over the last seven days and is pointed out by experts as the most reliable index to observe the advance or retreat of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths from the disease is 643,938. Since yesterday, 94,876 new known cases have been reported, totaling 28,159,100 diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Three federative units did not disclose new data until the publication of this text: ES, SC and DF (which do not update on weekends).

Only the Southeast is accelerating in the moving average of deaths, with 16%. The other four regions of the country are stable: Midwest (-3%), Northeast (6%), North (5%) and South (2%).

In the country, the trend is towards stability (8%). The Federal District and 11 states are in an uptrend, while another 12 states are stable and 3 are in decline.

This variation is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. A value above 15% indicates an uptrend; below -15%, fall; between 15% and -15% means stability.

The moving average of known cases of the disease, which stood at 104,857, has been on a downward trend for ten days (-38%).

Only Pará has an acceleration in the moving average of cases of infections, of 23%. Nineteen states plus the DF are in decline and another six are stable.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stability (-9%)

Minas Gerais: stability (4%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (43%)

São Paulo: stability (-2%)

North region

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Ceará: stability (-6%)

Paraíba: stability (-10%)

Piauí: stability (3%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stability (10%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (19%)

Goiás: stability (-6%)

Mato Grosso: drop (-21%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stability (13%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stability (1%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-16%)

government data

The Ministry of Health reported today (19) that Brazil reported 851 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths caused by the disease across the country has reached 643,880.

According to the ministry’s data, there were 108,725 confirmed cases of covid-19 across the national territory between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected since March 2020 to 28,167,587.

According to the federal government, there have been 24,949,782 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 2,573,925 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.