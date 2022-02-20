Brazilian government hits back at US over criticism of Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia

The government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called Washington’s statements about the Brazilian president’s visit to Russia “extrapolations”. The position appears in a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this Friday 19.

The text is a reaction to the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, on Friday 18th, who accused Brazil of “being on the opposite side of the majority of the global community”. The American official criticized Bolsonaro for having expressed “solidarity” with the government of Vladimir Putin.

The government of Brazil said it “regrets” the United States’ demonstration.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the content of the statement by the White House spokesperson regarding the statement made by the President of the Republic on the occasion of his visit to Russia”, reads a note.

Subsequently, the ministry said that the White House’s considerations are “neither constructive nor helpful”.

“Brazil’s positions on the situation in Ukraine are clear, public and have been repeatedly transmitted to the authorities of friendly countries and expressed within the ambit of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not therefore consider similar extrapolations regarding the President’s speech to be constructive, nor useful,” the text states.

Bolsonaro’s visit to the Kremlin took place on Wednesday 16, amid a diplomatic conflict between Putin and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, which seeks to expand militarily into Ukraine, on the border with Russia. Washington accuses Moscow of planning an invasion of Ukrainian territory, but the Russian president denies the intention and blames NATO for not fulfilling an agreement to stop its proliferation in the region.