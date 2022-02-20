Brazilian is arrested in the US for having participated in the invasion of the Capitol | World

A Brazilian woman was arrested last Wednesday (16) in Illinois, in the United States, after being identified by the FBI as one of those involved in the invasion of the Capitol in January 2021. The act was carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump. who were trying to reverse the outcome of the election won by Joe Biden.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Leticia Vilhena Ferreira, 32, is accused of having knowingly acted to enter a restricted building without authorization and of having engaged in disorderly conduct to prevent the conduct of official government functions.

The FBI had access to conversations on Leticia’s cell phone and stated that, one day after the invasion, the Brazilian sent the following message: “Do you think they are going after all the people who went to the Capitol area?”.

Relive minute by minute the invasion of the US Congress by Trump supporters

A year after the Capitol invasion, how is the search for those responsible?

The other person reportedly stated, “Don’t be sad. Be prepared. We’re all screwed. Yes, they go to all these people.” Leticia, in turn, would have replied: “I was so irresponsible to walk there”.

2 of 2 Letícia Ferreira Vilhena was arrested in the USA for having participated in the invasion of the Capitol — Photo: Reproduction/FBI Letícia Ferreira Vilhena was arrested in the USA for having participated in the invasion of the Capitol – Photo: Reproduction / FBI

American authorities said they went to the Brazilian’s house in the city of Indian Head Park, in the state of Illinois, in April 2021. She would have said that she went to Washington to see a speech by then-President Donald Trump, although she was unable to vote in the 2020 election.

According to the FBI, Leticia said she did not hear the speech because she followed a crowd walking toward the Capitol. She reportedly stayed in the building for about 20 minutes and was caught by security cameras in the building.

A year after the Capitol invasion, more than 725 people were arrested and indicted. The FBI, however, believes that at least 2,000 people were involved, according to Agence France Presse.

About 225 people were accused of violent acts during the invasion, including assaults on Capitol officials. The FBI stated that despite appearing in videos, “Ferreira does not appear to have participated in any assaults on officers”.