Brazilian who participated in the Capitol invasion is arrested in the United States

A Brazilian woman was arrested on Wednesday (16) for having participated in the invasion of the Capitol, the US Congress, in January 2021, in Washington. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Letícia Vilhena Ferreira, 32, was caught at the headquarters of the American Legislature when dozens of supporters of the former president Donald Trump invaded the place.

The woman was arrested at her home in Indian Head Park, Illinois. In January 2021, she traveled to the American capital to watch Trump’s speech in front of the vestment.

Also according to O Globo, Letícia was caught exchanging messages on her cell phone, commenting on the invasion, and saying, the next day, that it was “irresponsible” to participate in the riot.

“Do you think they’re going to go after everyone who’s been to the Capitol?”, Leticia asks a person. “Do not be sad. Be ready. We’re all screwed. Yes, they go after all those people”, replied the friend of the Brazilian.

“I was so irresponsible to walk there. I was with a nice family. One lord and two children. Peaceful walk”, said Letícia.

According to the report, she is accused of knowingly entering and staying in any building or restricted land without legal authorization, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

