Businessman’s body is located in Petrópolis with the help of a family cat – Country

Businessman Gustavo Coutinho, 47, one of the victims buried in the tragedy in Petrópolis, had his body located by search teams last Wednesday (16) thanks to the help of the family cat. The information is from G1.

He was buried with his couple of children and his wife, businesswoman Fabiana Borsari, 40, who remains missing. Bernardo Coutinho, 11, also died. Gabriela Coutinho, 15, was rescued alive and is hospitalized in serious condition. Father and son were buried this Thursday (17).

Gisele de Melo Oliveira, the businesswoman’s cousin, said that men from the Fire Department and Civil Defense were already looking for the family for hours, a day after the landslide.

Family was buried in the tragedy of Petrópolis. Businesswoman still missing

At one point, the family cat walked through the rubble, stopped at a specific spot, and sniffed at the dirt. The task force then explored that area and found Gustavo’s body. Then the men managed to locate the body of the boy Bernardo.

Cat helps locate businessman buried in Petrópolis

Victim screamed for help

Gabriela was found alive with the help of sniffer dogs. The family said that she had part of her head out of the ground and managed to scream for help.

The death toll in the tragedy reached 136 this Friday afternoon (18) and the number of missing people goes to 213, according to the Civil Police.