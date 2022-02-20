Buying sites from abroad evade taxes and suffocate national retail

The pandemic has boosted online shopping on platforms that are not headquartered in Brazil. Marketplaces such as AliExpress, Shopee and Wish have increased their presence in the country, offering products at cheaper prices. The problem is that another practice has also become common: the use of strategies to circumvent the IRS fees.

Tax-free, calls cross borders, or foreign virtual malls, have been circumventing legislation and suffocating Brazilian commerce, which already has a high tax burden. After several losses, retail and industry representatives came together to demand that the government fight the sale of non-taxed goods carried out by foreign platforms.

A group of Brazilian businessmen, formed by retail giants, has been looking for authorities from the Executive and Legislative powers to demand a solution. Managers ask for more inspection, in addition to other measures in order to avoid suffocating national retail.

“Our competitor today is the digital March 25th,” said one of the group’s businessmen, who asked not to be identified. “The digital camelódromo is killing retail.”

Offensive

The Institute for Retail Development (IDV), which brings together 70 retail chains, such as Casas Bahia, Renner, Riachuelo and Carrefour, has been articulating an offensive against the lack of formality in the market. The objective is to charge more inspection on companies that sell counterfeit products and without the proper collection of taxes.

According to a study by IDV, tax evasion and non-collection of retail totaled between BRL 176 billion and BRL 225 billion in 2020. Of this amount, between BRL 37 billion and BRL 48 billion corresponds to tax evasion caused by digital retail. only the calls cross borders are responsible for 70% of that.

The president of the Brazilian Association of Toy Manufacturers (Abrinq), Synésio Batista, celebrated the entry of retail in the fight for the end of what he considers to be contraband. “Now we have the end, which is retail, in this fight against non-taxed goods. Retail was sleeping in a splendid crib, but it woke up and is going to give strength to the theme”, he said to the metropolises.

Batista pointed out that the toy industry has been fighting for years to end the entry of products manufactured abroad that are intended for children but do not undergo any verification or do not have the certificate from the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro). “We want and ask all the time that they [marketplaces ou shoppings virtuais estrangeiros] comply with the rules. We are not afraid of competition, but they are products for children, which we need to protect”, declared the president of Abrinq.

Data from the Federal Revenue obtained by the report show that Brazil receives more than 500 thousand international orders per day sold on these platforms.

From 2020 to 2021, the number of imported products grew by 150%. However, of this total, only 2% are taxed.

How the inspection of the Federal Revenue is circumvented

Under Brazilian law, orders of up to US$ 50 are not taxed. However, the benefit is only valid when the remittance takes place between two individuals, without commercial purposes.

It is precisely this point in the legislation that is used to “deceive” the IRS. Products are shipped from abroad with a CPF number – not a CNPJ number.

The merchandise is posted with the classification of “gift”. Therefore, it is not taxed. The packages still accompany documentation with a declared value lower than the paid one. Usually under $50 in order to evade inspections and avoid taxes.

In one case analyzed by the report, a consumer purchased a set of motherboard, video card and computer memory on AliExpress for R$2,173.35. However, when it arrived in Brazil, the product had a description on its package that it had cost US$ 25. Thus, the goods passed through customs without being taxed.

Price difference for Aliexpress taxation Price difference for Aliexpress taxation 0

Brazilian retailers argue that, by adopting this practice, foreign marketplaces are practicing an unfair policy.

To understand the loss of the Brazilian retail market, an imported product sold by a store is subject to a total taxation of 160%. In other words, a R$100 piece would cost the consumer R$260, with no profit margin. Digital platforms can sell the same merchandise for R$100. This is due to the low production cost and the absence of taxation.

The tax consultant of De Biasi Auditoria, Consultoria e Outsourcing, Rubens Alexandre de Andrade, explains that foreign trade operations are regulated in Decree No. 6,759/09 (Customs Regulation).

There is also provision in specific legislation on the taxation of Import Tax (Decree-Law No. 37/66), ICMS (Supplementary Law No. 87/96 and state laws) and PIS/COFINS-Import (Law No. 10,865/04).

“Individuals are not authorized to import products for commercialization. Considering that the import by individuals of items for their use and consumption is authorized and the e-commerce facilities are available, foreign websites offer products with delivery directly to the home of the national purchaser”, explained the specialist.

If the goods are retained at the post office, the consumer ends up being obliged to pay 60% of the purchase value as taxes. However, in cases where there is no retention, the goods reach the consumer without any taxation in Brazil.

Losses for the country and solutions

The estimate is that Brazil will stop collecting R$ 60 billion in 2022 in taxes alone. The value could exceed R$ 100 billion in 2023.

The amount can be even greater, considering that the goods, depending on their weight and value, are transported in Brazil by Correios, a public company. That is, funded with government resources. In this case, the platforms do not pay anything for this transport. It is also not necessary to issue tax documents for the delivery to be carried out.

Thus, both industry and retail ask inspection bodies and the government to demand follow-up of an invoice for any merchandise to be transported by the Post Office, with all the necessary fiscal data; extinction of the declaration of content as a viable option for transport; integration of information on transport and dispatch of goods from the Post Office to the Federal Revenue Service to verify all legal obligations (fiscal-tax).

They also ask that the possibility of the Post Office being purchased by a wholesaler, retailer or e-commerce company be vetoed.

The sector argues that this will force the Brazilian company to fully comply with the products transported, including value, recipient and sender.

See eight practices listed by the Institute for Retail Development to improve the scenario in the country:



Shopee was contacted, but had not responded to the report until the publication of this article. The communication channels of Wish and Aliexpress, which do not have a distribution center in Brazil, were not found. The space for demonstration remains open.