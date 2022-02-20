Carlos Alcaraz surprises Berrettini and secures himself in the Rio Open semi | open river

The young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is in the semifinals of the Rio Open after eliminating the number one seed of the tournament, Matteo Berrettini, by 2 sets to 1, 6/2, 2/6 and 6/2. The Spaniard is the 7th seed in the competition bracket.

Carlos Alcaraz has little time to rest. The young Spaniard returns to the court this Saturday to face Italian Fabio Fognini in the second game of the semifinal, the last match of the day at the Rio Open.

If Matteo Berrettini entered the court as a great favorite of the tournament, in the first period on clay, it was the Spaniard who prevailed and dominated the actions. Berrettini started the game with low points and making a lot of unforced mistakes.

Broken in the fourth game, the Italian took very little advantage of the points in the first service and even less in the second. Alcaraz knew how to take advantage of it to score 6/2 in the partial and open 1 set to 0 in the quarterfinal match.

Alcaraz wins the 1st set 6-2

The Italian entered a different rotation for the second leg. Taking advantage of 92% of the points in the first service and 57% in the second, Berrettini prevailed and managed to force more mistakes from the young Spaniard.

The number 6 in the world ranking created opportunities and took advantage of them all. There were two break points, both confirmed, returning 6/2 of the first set over the opponent and tying the match at 1 set to 1.

Berrettini returns the score and wins the 2nd set by 6-2

As soon as the tennis players started the third set, the rain in Rio de Janeiro appeared again and paralyzed the match. After almost 2 hours in the changing rooms, Berrettini and Alcaraz returned to the court and it was the Spaniard who managed to keep his rhythm better.

Taking advantage of Berrettini’s unforced mistakes, Carlos got two breaks again and closed the game with another 6/2. The Spaniard will face Italian Fabio Fognini this Saturday.

Bruno Soares reaches the final for the first time

Brazil has the chance to win the first title in its history at the Rio Open. Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray secured their spot in the doubles tournament decision by beating Zeballos and Granollers by 2 sets to 0, 6/3 and 6/2.