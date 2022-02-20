Check out this Saturday’s Mega-Sena result; prize of R$ 31 million – National

bet? Check the numbers! (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil) On Saturday night (Feb. 19), Caixa Econmica Federal raffled six lotteries: the 2455 Mega-Sena contests; 2453 from Lotofcil; 5785 from Quina; 1751 of Timemania; 2337 of the Double Seine; and 570 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo.

Mega Sena

With an expected prize of R$ 31 million for those who guess the six scores, the Mega-Sena had the following scores drawn: 59-53-38-21-50-56.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize pool of R$ 12 million, had the following numbers drawn: 36-34-48-04-80.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 700 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 24-29-23-18-09-21-20. The month of luck July.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 06-17-32-22-49-43 in the first draw; and 43-29-20-28-32-42 in the second. The expected prize was R$7.3 million for the first draw and R$144,600 for the second.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize pool of R$ 2.8 million, presented the following result: 10-60-02-79-13-63-52. The heart team is River, from Piau.

lotofcil

Lotofcil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to those who hit 15 scores, presented the following result: -24-16.