check out what can affect the price of the bag next week

With new projections on soybean production in Brazil and Argentina, the fundamental focus of the market at the moment is the harvest and the final development of the oilseed crop in South America.
Follow below the facts that should deserve the attention of the soybean market next week. The tips are from the consulting analyst Harvests & Market Gil Barabach.
- Safras & Mercado reduced its production forecast in Brazil to 127 million tons, and that of Argentina to 40 million tons. This cut in production in South America implies a decline in exports and lower inventories, which reinforces the sign of tight supply;
- The productive framework is still open. Irregular rains throughout February are a concern, just as March is crucial for later crops in Rio Grande do Sul;
- The May/2022 position breaks the important line of US$ 16 per bushel and gains technical strength on the Chicago Stock Exchange. The bullish challenge is to beat the top of $16.34 a bushel and push towards new highs. Watch out for support at $15.51 a bushel. This Monday (21), the exchange will not open due to the President’s Day holiday in the United States;
- The market remains firm in the short term, with signs of negative accommodation during the second half of the year, due to the prospect of improved supply with the arrival of the North American crop;
- High prices in Chicago tend to increase interest in US soybeans. The USDA discloses the first North American planting intention at the end of March. On traders’ radar, Chicago’s inverted soybean spread;
- It is also important to highlight the high premium for soybeans traded in Brazilian ports, which results in an extremely attractive FOB port basis for the seller. In Paranaguá, Paraná, the grain premium in the spot is 135 cents; in Rio Grande, it reaches 200 cents. Which is well above the normal for the beginning of the harvest, justified by the low physical availability;
- The dollar continues to be pressured by the positive external flow. The rise in commodities, the cheap assets on the B3 and, mainly, the “carry trade” operations, with investors taking advantage of the high Selic rate justify the appreciation of the real against the American currency. The Fed’s mild tone also helps to take the weight off the expectation of higher interest rates in the US, which should bring strength, again, to the dollar, especially against emerging currencies.