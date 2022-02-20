Chinese destroyer aims laser at RAAF’s P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft – Cavok Brasil

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) Navy ship illuminated an Australian P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft with a military-grade laser on February 17, the Australian Ministry of Defense reported.

Poseidon detected a laser illuminating it during a flight over northern Australia approaches.

“The lighting of the aircraft by the Chinese ship is a serious security incident,” the Australian Ministry of Defense said, adding that “acts like this have the potential to put lives at risk.”

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) reconnaissance photo of a Luyang-class guided missile destroyer of the People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) Navy involved in a laser incident with an RAAF P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft .

While the Ministry of Defense has not confirmed which ship employed the laser against the Australian aircraft, images released by the Ministry of Defense showed a Luyang-class guided missile destroyer and a Yuzhao-class amphibious transport ship in the Arafura Sea at the time of the incident. . Both ships have already transited through Torres Strait and are in the Coral Sea.

A PLAN Luyang-class guided missile destroyer (left) and a Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock ship leave Torres Strait and enter the Coral Sea on February 18, 2022. (Photo: Australian Ministry of Defense)

“We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct. These actions may have jeopardized the safety and lives of ADF personnel,” the Australian Ministry of Defense said. “Such actions are not up to the standards we expect from professional military personnel.”

This is not the first time that Chinese ships have been involved in such actions. In February 2020, a Chinese ship fired a laser at a US Navy Poseidon aircraft over the Pacific. China denied it at the time, accusing the US aircraft of irresponsible behavior.

