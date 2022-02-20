Citizenship approves federation with PSDB and takes Doria out of isolation

The national directory of Citizenship approved on the morning of this Saturday, 19, the formation of a party federation with the PSDB and with that took the presidential pre-candidacy of Governor João Doria (PSDB) out of isolation. “This decision is a sign that the political forces at the center are coming together and coming out of isolation. There may be a single candidate from that field and the party sees this as fundamental.“, said former deputy Roberto Freire, national president of Cidadania.

The decision was celebrated in Doria’s group in the PSDB, which is experiencing a turbulent internal moment. A group of toucans opened a public dissent against the governor’s candidacy, who won the primaries last year against the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, and the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio.

In a note, Doria’s advisers said that the agreement is the first formal move around João Doria’s name, but Freire stressed that it is still too early to talk about who will be the candidate. and recalled that senator Alessandro Vieira is also a pre-candidate for Palácio do Planalto.

The alliance with the PSDB was not unanimous at the meeting of the Citizenship National Directory. The final vote was tight: 56 votes in favor of the federation with the toucans and 47 votes for a union with the PDT, of the pre-candidate Ciro Gomes. There was also a wing at the event that defended an alliance with the Podemos of former minister Sergio Moro.

There were seven abstentions. One of them is by senator Alessandro Vieira, pre-candidate for Cidadania ao Planalto, who has already expressed opposition to the union with the toucans. “(The federation) is not fundamental for Citizenship, it is fundamental for deputies who have not done grassroots work and are afraid of not being reelected. And it is also essential for those who want to maintain a party registry office”, he told Estadão.

President of the PSDB in São Paulo, state deputy Marco Vinholi celebrated the decision through his Twitter account. “Beautiful news the approval of Citizenship for the federation with the PSDB! We will present a development path for Brazil,” he wrote.

According to Vieira, the negotiation to decide who will be the federation’s candidate, Doria or him, “will come later”. Before that, it is necessary to approve a common statute and officially register the alliance. “It’s not a simple thing,” she emphasized. The governor’s adviser said, in a note, that the agreement was sewn around the name of Doria, who is one of the biggest enthusiasts of the federation between PSDB and Citizenship. In recent weeks, the governor met twice with senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA), quoted to be vice president of the toucan’s ticket.

In the PSDB itself, however, there is concern about the fact that Doria does not take off in the polls for the October election. In addition, old-school toucans, such as former senator Aloysio Nunes, have been waving at former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In an interview with Estadão, Aloysio said that the PSDB is no longer a national reference and said that Lula’s moves are legitimate. Senator José Serra, in turn, classified the dialogue between his party and PT as “natural”.

In a survey by Genial/Quaest released on the 9th, Doria appears in fifth place, with 2% of voting intentions for Planalto. Lula, with 45%, and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 23%, lead the poll. Former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT) and former minister and former judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos) appear with 7% each.

On Wednesday, the 16th, Cidadania had already approved, by 66 votes to 44, the possibility of federating, but without defining with which acronym. The party federation creates a “temporary merger” between the parties and must last at least four years, from the elections to the end of the next term. According to the new deadline established by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), subtitles have until May 31 to register federations.

With the creation of the federation, the PSDB and Cidadania will have to be together in the majority and proportional elections throughout the country, in addition to acting together in the next legislature and in municipal elections. / COLLABORATED IANDER PORCELLA.