Citizenship approves federation with PSDB; toucans still need to decide to formalize | Politics

The National Directory of Citizenship approved this Saturday (19) to form a party federation with the PSDB.

Despite the decision, which allows the two subtitles to work as one, Cidadania reported that Senator Alessandro Vieira (SE)’s pre-candidacy for the presidency of the Republic is maintained. The PSDB, on the other hand, approved the name of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, for the presidential race.

In a note, the national directory of Citizenship informed that, from now on, it will negotiate the terms of the federation with the PSDB – which includes the definition of the name of the presidential candidate who will receive joint support.

The PSDB command will still decide on the federation with Citizenship. To formalize the union:

Citizenship held a two-round vote to decide on the union with the PSDB. In addition to the toucans, the PDT and Podemos also negotiated with the party.

The law on federations allows the union between two or more parties, but Cidadania decided that it will only be done with the PSDB.

See in the video below what a party federation is and what it implies.

This year’s elections will make room for party federations

On Tuesday (15), Cidadania had already approved, by 66 votes to 44, the possibility of the party composing a party federation. This Saturday, the partner acronym was chosen.

In the 1st round, the PSDB received 54 votes; the PDT, 37; and Podemos, 14. There were also 5 abstentions.

In the 2nd round, the PSDB achieved a majority with 56 votes. The PDT received 47 votes and there were 7 abstentions.

What is known and what is uncertain

For the federation to materialize, the PSDB needs to approve the alliance with Cidadania.

For this, the parties will need to negotiate the terms of the union. Discussions with the toucans will be under the responsibility of the Citizenship Political Understanding Commission.

The subtitles have until May 31 to formalize the federation.

If that happens, Citizenship and PSDB will act as a single party and will need, for example, to define their candidates. For example, for the Presidency of the Republic, only one name can represent the federation.

The PSDB had already approved João Doria’s name as the party’s pre-candidate. Citizenship also has the pre-candidacy of Alessandro Vieira. If the federation goes ahead, they will have to choose only one name to represent it.

The law authorizing the creation of party federations was approved by Congress, vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro, and restored by parliamentarians in 2021. Party federations will be applied for the first time in this year’s elections.

Understand what changes with the party federation, which debuts in this year’s elections

Party federations allow two or more parties to come together, functioning as if they were a single party. Unlike coalitions, federations last beyond the election.

The parties that were a federation must remain united in a stable way for at least four years of the legislative term and follow the same rules of parliamentary and party functioning.