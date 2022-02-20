Civil Police identify 124 victims of the rain in Petrópolis

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro identified 124 dead as a result of landslides caused by rains in Petrópolis, a mountain region in the state. (see below for list of names). Civil Defense accounts for 152 deaths. The search continues this Sunday (20).

Still according to the Civil Police, 165 people are missing. According to Petrópolis City Hall, 90 victims of the rain were buried in the Cemitério do Centro until Saturday (19).

Firefighters said they had rescued 24 people alive. Civil Defense has already recorded 837 occurrences, of which 642 landslides. Social Assistance assists 797 people in 20 support points throughout the city.

In addition to firefighters, many families are still looking for relatives, including those missing on two buses carried by a flood. The relatives of a 17-year-old boy who was in one of the collectives organized a collective effort and walked along the banks of the river on Saturday.

An internal document from the Fire Department from last Thursday (17), obtained by the UOLpoints out the lack of basic materials for the actions of the Rio de Janeiro military to rescue victims of the tragedy in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio.

People who had to leave their homes because of the landslides and cannot be welcomed by family members are being oriented to settle in support points, such as schools in the city.

“Don’t leave the house”, asks city hall

Petrópolis City Hall asked city residents to avoid leaving their homes this Sunday due to a “mega operation” to clean the city’s streets.

“More than 2,000 men work in the mega-operation that has already started in various parts of the city”, says the municipal administration, in a note. “To ensure agility in the service, the city hall makes an appeal for Petropolitans to avoid leaving their homes.”

The works have the support of 370 employees of Urban Cleaning companies in the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói, in addition to machines and trucks.

“We need free roads for the work to be efficient. With clean roads we will be able to speed up the city’s recovery work”, said Mayor Rubens Bomtempo (PSB).

To Globo News, the state secretary for Infrastructure and Works, Max Rodrigues Lemos, said that he is working to free up Rua Teresa, a well-known fashion hub, one of the most affected areas in the city, and to continue the search in areas that have registered landslides. “The city’s operation is coordinated by the city government. We have hundreds of pieces of equipment, more than 100 trucks in operation, more than 70 backhoe loaders, ten excavators.”

The municipal administration also informed that drivers arriving from other cities with donations to Petrópolis are being directed to Itaipava – where there is a collection center, which receives material from individuals and also from companies.

the reconstruction

The state government authorized, on Friday (18), spending of R$ 150 million for emergency works in five priority areas in Petrópolis, such as Rua 24 de Maio, Rodovia Washington Luiz, Praça Conde He gave and Rua Teresa, known for its commerce.

There will still be work in the Tunnel extravasation of the Palatinate, which had its gallery breached, partially interdicting some roads.

“We need to rebuild the city, but, above all, prevent more tragedies from happening,” said governor Cláudio Castro (PL).

Asked if the tragedy in the region is repeated after the disaster in 2011, the government claims to have invested “about R$ 2.3 billion in the recovery of the mountain region since the biggest climate tragedy, in 2011”.

“In addition to immediate cleaning assistance, mainly in Nova Friburgo and Teresópolis, resources were invested in the construction of housing units, river cleaning, drainage and containment of slopes and a siren system, to alert residents of risk areas in situations of heavy rains.

Who are the victims?

See below the names already released by the Civil Police of people who died in the tragedy: