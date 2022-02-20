Civil Police identify 124 victims of the rain in Petrópolis

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro identified 124 dead as a result of landslides caused by rains in Petrópolis, a mountain region in the state. (see below for list of names). Civil Defense accounts for 152 deaths. The search continues this Sunday (20).

Still according to the Civil Police, 165 people are missing. According to Petrópolis City Hall, 90 victims of the rain were buried in the Cemitério do Centro until Saturday (19).

Firefighters said they had rescued 24 people alive. Civil Defense has already recorded 837 occurrences, of which 642 landslides. Social Assistance assists 797 people in 20 support points throughout the city.

In addition to firefighters, many families are still looking for relatives, including those missing on two buses carried by a flood. The relatives of a 17-year-old boy who was in one of the collectives organized a collective effort and walked along the banks of the river on Saturday.

An internal document from the Fire Department from last Thursday (17), obtained by the UOLpoints out the lack of basic materials for the actions of the Rio de Janeiro military to rescue victims of the tragedy in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio.

People who had to leave their homes because of the landslides and cannot be welcomed by family members are being oriented to settle in support points, such as schools in the city.

“Don’t leave the house”, asks city hall

Petrópolis City Hall asked city residents to avoid leaving their homes this Sunday due to a “mega operation” to clean the city’s streets.

“More than 2,000 men work in the mega-operation that has already started in various parts of the city”, says the municipal administration, in a note. “To ensure agility in the service, the city hall makes an appeal for Petropolitans to avoid leaving their homes.”

The works have the support of 370 employees of Urban Cleaning companies in the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói, in addition to machines and trucks.

“We need free roads for the work to be efficient. With clean roads we will be able to speed up the city’s recovery work”, said Mayor Rubens Bomtempo (PSB).

To Globo News, the state secretary for Infrastructure and Works, Max Rodrigues Lemos, said that he is working to free up Rua Teresa, a well-known fashion hub, one of the most affected areas in the city, and to continue the search in areas that have registered landslides. “The city’s operation is coordinated by the city government. We have hundreds of pieces of equipment, more than 100 trucks in operation, more than 70 backhoe loaders, ten excavators.”

The municipal administration also informed that drivers arriving from other cities with donations to Petrópolis are being directed to Itaipava – where there is a collection center, which receives material from individuals and also from companies.

the reconstruction

The state government authorized, on Friday (18), spending of R$ 150 million for emergency works in five priority areas in Petrópolis, such as Rua 24 de Maio, Rodovia Washington Luiz, Praça Conde He gave and Rua Teresa, known for its commerce.

There will still be work in the Tunnel extravasation of the Palatinate, which had its gallery breached, partially interdicting some roads.

“We need to rebuild the city, but, above all, prevent more tragedies from happening,” said governor Cláudio Castro (PL).

Asked if the tragedy in the region is repeated after the disaster in 2011, the government claims to have invested “about R$ 2.3 billion in the recovery of the mountain region since the biggest climate tragedy, in 2011”.

“In addition to immediate cleaning assistance, mainly in Nova Friburgo and Teresópolis, resources were invested in the construction of housing units, river cleaning, drainage and containment of slopes and a siren system, to alert residents of risk areas in situations of heavy rains.

Who are the victims?

See below the names already released by the Civil Police of people who died in the tragedy:

  1. ALESSANDRA GOMES CAETANO
  2. ALINE SANTIAGO RISSI
  3. ANA CAROLINA DA SILVA AFFONSO
  4. ANA CLARA RUFINO DA SILVA
  5. ANA CLARA SCHWARTZ DA FONSECA
  6. ANTONIETA BANDIERA ECKARDT
  7. ANTONIO CARLOS VICENTE
  8. APARECIDA DEZIDERIO
  9. ARTHUR AFFONSO FERNANDES
  10. ARTHUR MORAES FERREIRA PIRES
  11. ARTHUR PINHO COELHO GUEDES
  12. BERNARDO DE MELLO COUTINHO
  13. BERNARDO GOMES DE SOUZA
  14. BERNARDO PINTO DE ALBUQUERQUE
  15. CAROLINA FERREIRA DE FREITAS DA SILVA
  16. CECILIA LIMA FIORESE DUTRA
  17. CÉLIA REGINA DA SILVA
  18. CELIO LUIZ DA CRUZ LOUREIRO
  19. CLAUDIO PEREIRA RAMOS
  20. CRISTINA APARECIDA DE LIMA
  21. DANIEL MARANGUAPE SILVA
  22. DANIELA DA SILVA VIANA
  23. DAYLON ALMEIDA MORAES
  24. DÉBORA LICHTENBERGER MOREIRA
  25. EDINARDO CONCEIÇÃO DE SOUZA
  26. ELENA SANTOS PIMENTA
  27. ELIANE REGINA RUFINO
  28. ELISAMA DA SILVA VIEIRA
  29. ENI SCHMD DA ROSA SEABRA
  30. ERCILIA SALOMÉ DA CONCEIÇÃO
  31. ESTEFANIE DA MOTA PEDRO
  32. EVA AFONSO SILVA
  33. EVELYN LUIZA NETTO DA SILVA
  34. FABIO ANICETO DA COSTA
  35. FABIO HENRIQUE DO AMARAL
  36. ALMEIDA FACTORY
  37. GILBERTO MARTINS DA SILVA
  38. GLAUCIO GOEBEL
  39. GUSTAVO DE SOUZA COUTINHO
  40. GUSTAVO LICHTENBERGER RODRIGUES
  41. HELENA LEITE CARVALHO PAULINO
  42. HELOISE LICHTENBERGER RODRIGUES
  43. HERMINIA PACHECO FERREIRA
  44. IAGO MENEZES DE OLIVEIRA
  45. ISABEL CRISTINA SERAPIM
  46. IVAN CONDÉ MARQUES
  47. JAQUELINE NASCIMENTO SILVA GOMES
  48. JOÃO CARLOS CASTRO DE OLIVEIRA
  49. JOÃO CARLOS DE MELO MONTES
  50. JOÃO DA SILVA
  51. JULIANE DOS SANTOS RUFINO PIMENTA
  52. LEANDRO ANTUNES
  53. LEANDRO DE CARVALHO GOMES
  54. LEONARDO DE SOUSA GONÇALVES BARBOSA
  55. LIA MACHADO SILVA
  56. LUANA SANCHES RODRIGUES
  57. LUCIANE DE NAZARETE FERREIRA
  58. LUIS FELIPE DA SILVA
  59. LUIZ PAULO GIMENEZ DE ARAÚJO
  60. MANUELA DE ALMEIDA MENDES
  61. MARCELO AUGUSTO CARVALHO MACHADO
  62. MARCELO COSTA BAPTISTA DA SILVA
  63. MARCELO DE SOUZA
  64. MARCO AURELIO CESAR DE AZEVEDO
  65. MARCO AURELIO DA COSTA BARCIA
  66. MARCOS ANTONIO DOS SANTOS
  67. MARIA ALICE DE ASSIS CERQUEIRA BATISTA
  68. MARIA ALVES DA SILVA
  69. MARIA CLARA DA SILVA
  70. MARIA CLARA MARTINS DE CASTRO
  71. MARIA DA GLORIA CUSTODIO
  72. MARIA DAS GRAÇAS DO AMARAL
  73. MARIA DAS GRAÇAS TOMAZ COELHO VAZ
  74. MARIA DE FATIMA DOS ANJOS VICENTE SILVA
  75. MARIA EDUARDA CARMINATE DE CARVALHO
  76. MARIA EDUARDA DA SILVA MARIANO
  77. MARIA EDUARDA DE ALMEIDA DA SILVA
  78. MARIA HELENA CHRISTO PINTO COELHO
  79. MARIA HELENA DE SOUZA XAVIER
  80. MARILZA MARCOLINO FERNANDES
  81. MARINEUSA DOS SANTOS SILVA
  82. MARISE PEREIRA DE MEDEIROS
  83. MARISTELA DE SOUZA MELO
  84. MAURÍCIO VALÉRIO
  85. MICAEL DE FREITAS DA SILVA DIAS
  86. MILENA SOPHIA ROSA
  87. NATHÁLIA BESSA
  88. NILSON CARLOS DE OLIVEIRA
  89. NIRLEY BATISTA SANTOS
  90. PABLO NUNES CARVALHO
  91. PÂMELA BERNARDES DA SILVA
  92. PATRÍCIA CRISTINA PINTO
  93. PAULO CESAR DA SILVA SEABRA
  94. PRISCILA FEITOSA OF THE BIRTH
  95. THAT MONIQUE FERREIRA DE SOUZA COSTA
  96. RAFAEL XAVIER DE CASTRO
  97. RAQUEL DE LIMA NOVAES ROCHA
  98. RENATA PRISCILA SOARES
  99. ROSANGELA DE CARVALHO GOMES
  100. ROSELI GAUDARD MARQUES
  101. SARAH WALSH DE ALBUQUERQUE
  102. SIDINEI FERREIRA DIAS
  103. SIMONE RAESK MOURA
  104. SHEILA SARDINHA DE MATOS COIMBRA
  105. SOFIA SANTOS PIMENTA
  106. SOLANGE NEVES DE MENEZES
  107. SOPHIA DE FREITAS GARCIA
  108. STÉPHANE MARANGUAPE SILVA
  109. SUZANA DE SOUSA GONÇALVES BARBOSA
  110. TAILANE DE SOUZA DOS SANTOS
  111. TANIA LEITE DE OAK
  112. TANIA MARIA FERREIRA
  113. THAINARA DAYS OF BIRTH
  114. THAIS MARINHO DE OLIVEIRA SILVEIRA
  115. THIAGO DE CARVALHO DAS GRAÇAS
  116. VALDECIR DA SILVA AFFONSO
  117. VALDIRÊS DE ALMEIDA XAVIER
  118. VANIA LUCIA GOULART COUTO
  119. VERA LUCIA NASCIMENTO
  120. VIRGINA MARIA CONCEIÇÃO DE OLIVEIRA DA SILVA
  121. VICTORIA CRISTINE PEREIRA RAMOS
  122. YASMIN ELISEU ALVES
  123. YURI PEREIRA RAMOS
  124. ZILMAR BATISTA RAMOS

