Corinthians confirms squad with seven changes to face Botafogo-SP; see the team

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face Botafogo-SP. The ball rolls later, at 18:30, at Estádio Santa Cruz, in Ribeirão Preto, for the eighth round of Paulistão – click here to follow.

Interim coach Fernando Lázaro made seven changes in relation to the team that beat São Bernardo in the last round. Gil gave way to Raul Gustavo and Fagner to João Pedro – the two veterans control cargo. In addition, Bruno Melo makes his debut in place of the duo Piton and Fábio Santos, who had been alternating in recent games.

In the middle, the news are Cantillo, Roni and Luan. Adson also appears as a starter later on. It’s important to remember that Jô doesn’t even stay on the bench because of knee pain.

Thus, Corinthians goes to the field with: Cassius; João Pedro, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Bruno Melo; Cantillo, Roni and Luan; Gustavo Silva, Adson and Róger Guedes.

My Helm

On the bench, coach Fernando Lázaro has: Ivan, Matheus Donelli, Robson Bambu, Lucas Piton, Renato Augusto, Willian, Giuliano, Paulinho, Fábio Santos, Gustavo Mantuan, Du Queiroz and Xavier.

Botafogo-SP will take the field with: Deivity, Marlon, Joseph, Joaquim Henrique, Tárik, Jean Victor, Emerson, Fellipe Soutto, Tiago Reis, Dudu and Bruno Michel.

It is worth remembering that in addition to Fagner, Gil and Jô, Corinthians also has the loss of Gabriel Pereira. The player has Covid-19. Ruan Oliveira, on the other hand, is undergoing surgical revision, while Carlos Miguel was not included due to a technical option.

Corinthians seeks its fourth consecutive victory in the Campeonato Paulista. If they win, the Parque São Jorge team will reach 16 points and remain isolated in the lead of Group A. Botafogo-SP, on the other hand, is the lantern of Group C, but has only three points less than the leader palm trees.

The match will be broadcast from Premiere, on closed TV; It’s from Paulistao Play and YouTube on the internet for free. In addition, the My Helm narrates the match and updates the match move by move in real time.

