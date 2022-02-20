Corinthians performances: Róger Guedes and Raul stand out in the draw against Botafogo-SP | Corinthians

Raul Gustavo: Gil’s substitute, had a star to score Timão’s goal against Botafogo-SP, in an apparently rehearsed move, in the first half. Behind, he could not cut the cross that generated the goal of Hélio Paraíba. Grade: 6.0
Luna: in a game in which he was a technical reference, he was expected to play a major role. Like other names, he was hampered by the lawn. He gave a good pass to Adson in the area and, in a strange finish, lifted the ball that touched the post. He did little. Grade: 5.0
Roger Guedes: with Cássio and João Vitor, formed the starting trio that started the match in Ribeirão. He gave the cross for Raul’s goal. He tried to solve it with some kicks, but he couldn’t. Grade: 6.0
Botafogo-SP x Corinthians in Ribeirão Preto — Photo: Thiago Calil/AGIF
See the team’s performances:
- cassio [GOL]: 5.5
- João Pedro [LAD]: 5.5
- john victor [ZAG]: 5.5
- Raul Gustavo [ZAG]: 6.0
- Bruno Melo [LAE]: 5.5
- Cantillo [VOL]: 6.0
- (Paulinho [VOL]): 5.5
- Ron [VOL]: 5.5
- (Xavier [VOL]): 5.5
- luan [MEI]): 5.0
- (William [MEI]): 6.0
- Gustavo Silva [ATA]: 5.0
- (Giuliano [MEI]): 5.5
- addon [ATA]: 5.0
- (Renato Augusto [MEI]): 6.0
- Roger Guedes [ATA]: 6.0