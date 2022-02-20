Corinthians takes the lead, but gives up a draw to Botafogo-SP at Paulista

Corinthians drew 1-1 with Botafogo-SP this Saturday, at Estádio Santa Cruz. The goals of the match were scored by Raul Gustavo, for Timão, and Hélio Paraíba, for the hosts. The match was valid for the eighth round of Paulistão.

With the tie, Corinthians wasted the opportunity to gain three more points and reach the fourth straight triumph in Paulistão. The alvinegra team, which has one less game, reaches 14 points and remains in the isolated leadership of Group A.

Write it down, Faithful! – The next Corinthians game will take place next Sunday, February 27th. The alvinegra team receives Red Bull Bragantino, at 11 am, at Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for the ninth round of Paulistão.

Escalation

Interim coach Fernando Lázaro fielded a Corinthians with seven changes. In the defense line, three changes with Raul Gustavo, João Pedro and Bruno Melo. Cantillo, Luan and Roni took over the midfield, while Adson was the main novelty in the offensive field.

My Helm

The game

First time

Corinthians started the match trying to advance on the right with the first ball of the game. Timão, however, ended up making a mistake and saw the home team keep the ball. Soon after, Róger Guedes received a ball near Botafogo-SP’s area, but was disarmed by the defense.

At eight minutes, Cantillo found Roni and the Terrão cub dominated, made the turn and hit the goal. The ball, however, was without force and did not offer great dangers to the opposing goalkeeper. In the next move, Corinthians had a foul in their favor about 30 meters from the area. In the charge, João Victor was in the area to try to head, but he couldn’t finish.

Corinthians continued to stay in Botafogo’s attacking field in the first 15 minutes of the match. The Parque São Jorge team sought to tighten the marking to try to steal the ball and go up to the attack. At 14, Luan hit a throw in the area, being able to see Róger Guedes and Adson finish. The 9 and 28 shirts, however, missed the chance.

The home owners tried to respond in the next move. Dudu advanced through midfield and had a good chance to take a chance. The attacker, however, kicked in Cassio’s hands. A few minutes later, Roni arranged a trivela pass to Gustavo Mosquito. The player received well in depth, but ended up disarmed inside the penalty area.

At 19, Corinthians had a foul in their favor after Bruno Melo suffered a tougher entry near the bottom line. Luan made the hit, but couldn’t get the ball in good condition for his teammates.

A few minutes later, Adson advanced on the right and crossed into the area. Luan went up to head, but ended up missing the header and sent it over Deivity’s goal.

At 26, the match had another good movement from Corinthians. Mosquito, who reversed the side with Adson, did a good one on the left side and went through the marking to try to kick the goal. At the time of the attempt, shirt 19 was blocked by the defense.

Botafogo-SP tried to respond with a good climb by Marlon on the right. The player received a deep pass and crossed to the Corinthians area, but saw Cássio leave to make a quiet save.

Luan tried a cross to Botafogo’s area, but the ball went towards the goal and the archer Deivity deflected it to a corner. Nine minutes from the end of the first half, Corinthians recovered a ball in the defense field and launched Adson in speed. Róger Guedes accompanied shirt 28 and received, already close to the area, but saw the defense make the cut.

Suffering a lot with the marking, it was in the dead ball that Timão opened the scoring, at 40 of the first half. In a free kick, Cantillo raised in the area and Róger Guedes prevented the Botafogo defender from taking it. in the leftovers, Raul Gustavo pushed to the back of the net and opened the scoring.

GOOOOOOL DO RAUL GUSTAVO!

GOOOOOOL DO RAUL GUSTAVO!

A few minutes after scoring the first goal of the game, Raul Gustavo avoided Botafogo-SP’s equalizing goal. Tiago Reis received in the area and got rid of Cássio to hit the goal. Raul followed up well and pushed the ball out. The referee added a minute of extra time, but nothing more happened in the first half.

Second time

Wanting to confirm the victory away from home, Corinthians returned to the second stage without changes in relation to the first half of the match.

In the second minute of the game, Bruno Melo committed a hard foul on Bruno Michel already in the Corinthians defense field. The hosts had the opportunity to take a free-kick in their favor. Jean hit and Cássio made a smooth save, without major risks.

At seven minutes into the game, Róger Guedes scored with Adson and made a good move through the middle. Timão’s number 28 reached the baseline and crossed, but could not find anyone in the area. In the next move, Botafogo-SP came up. After a deflection to a corner, Joaquim went up to head, but sent it out.

Three minutes later, Gustavo Mosquito advanced in speed down the left side and risked a cross into the area, the ball was deflected by the defense. After that, Luan hit a corner and, again, the defense of Botafogo-SP ruled it out.

Botafogo made the first changes to the game in the 15th minute. Guerra and Hélio took the place of Fellipe Soutto and Tiago Reis. At the same moment, Fernando Lázaro called Xavier on the bench – shirt 39 came in for Roni.

At 18 minutes of the second stage, in a corner kick, Hélio Paraíba went up to head. The ball went over the crossbar. In the sequence, Cássio was yellow for the “delay in the replacement”.

Losing some control of the game, Fernando Lázaro called Paulinho and Willian to make more changes to Timão. Before Willian and Paulinho could enter the field, Corinthians saw Botafogo-SP draw the match in Ribeirão Preto. Hélio Paraíba took advantage of Jean’s cross, beat Raul Gustavo, and left everything the same.

Changes in the Corinthians team were made in the sequence. Cantillo and Luan made room for Paulinho and Willian. Both took place in the 25th minute of the second half. Three minutes later, Xavier received a yellow card for a foul in Corinthians’ defense field.

Needing the victory to add three more points in Paulistão, Corinthians promoted two more changes. Fernando Lázaro put Renato Augusto and Giuliano to participate in the final stretch of the duel. Adson and Gustavo Mosquito were the ones who left the field.

At 37 minutes, Botafogo-SP followed on top of Corinthians to try a comeback. Dudu went up with speed, exchanged passes near the area, and hit towards the goal, but Cássio made the save.

Corinthians tried to respond with Róger Guedes. Shirt 9 scored with Bruno Melo, reached the bottom line and crossed, but ended up blocked by the defense. Timão still had a corner in their favor, but could not finish.

At 42, Bruno Melo returned to lift a ball in the area looking for Róger Guedes, but shirt 9 could not reach. On the next throw, Xavier fell to the grass, feeling muscle pain.

The referee gave another four minutes of added time. Willian advanced well and entered the area, but ended up being disarmed. Corinthians complained about a penalty, but the referee saw nothing in the bid. Timão kept trying to put the ball on the ground to build a chance to score at the end of the game, but nothing was done. Thus, the match ended in a 1-1 draw in Ribeirão Preto.

