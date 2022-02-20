Coronavirus: 41% of infected people are more likely to have sleep disturbance

A new study published in the scientific journal British Medical Journal states that 41% of people infected with the coronavirus are more likely to have a sleep disorder up to a year after the onset of the disease. The numbers, however, should not be directly applicable to the population at large.

The survey analyzed 153,000 North Americans between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021, that is, before the mass vaccination campaign. In addition, all participants were war veterans – white men with an average age of 63 years.

Even so, according to a report by Exame, research is essential to show the impact that the coronavirus can have on mental health. Long-term Covid-19 cases, which have again increased in the world, include symptoms such as sleep disorders and have been studied.