Court decides that influencers should be sentenced for promoting scam cryptocurrencies

In the ongoing BitConnect case, one of the biggest cryptocurrency scams in history, the US Court of Appeals has favored the continuation of the case against two influencers of this cryptocurrency that, in fact, was a Ponzi scheme.

Citing the evolution of technology, the official document points out that a YouTube video has the same weight as an investment recommendation letter. In other words, they can be judged for these acts.

Previously, in November, the US announced the settlement of the equivalent of BRL 307 million to compensate victims of the BitConnect scam. This scam started in 2016, so victims have been fighting for years to get their money back.

New means, same ends

Noting that the Act covers any media, the Court favored the continuation of the BitConnect case. To be more specific, two influencers of this cryptocurrency are the focus of the process.

“Sellers can now reach a global audience through podcasts, social media posts or, as here, online videos and web links. But according to the district court’s close reading of the Securities Act, a seller who would be responsible for recommending a security in a personal letter could not be held responsible for making the exact same speech in an Internet video. […]”points to the document.

“That makes little sense. A seller cannot evade responsibility through his choice of communications — especially when the Act covers any means of communication.”

In this way, both Glenn Arcaro, considered the main influencer and who has even pleaded guilty, and Ryan Maasen, considered a regional influencer, will continue to be investigated.

With this, it is clear that Justice will be increasingly open to finding such influencers as guilty, perhaps using this case as a basis. After all, such people are looking to attract new investors for their own benefit, or else they have been paid to do so and are not taking any risks, as happened in the case of CryptoEats.

Governments are eyeing influencers

In addition to the case of BitConnect, verified by the US, we can also cite cases in other countries. As an example, UK state bodies have already put Kim Kardashian in their spotlight for promoting EthereumMax.

Still about the United Kingdom, this is the country that is most committed to ending this party. After all, since July of last year, TikTok influencers have been banned from promoting cryptocurrencies and investment tips to their followers.

France, on the other hand, made a point of creating a task force to reprimand such influencers. As a justification, he mentioned that the target audience has little knowledge about the subject, being easy targets for scams.