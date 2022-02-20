Covirgens: discover the secrets of those who have not yet caught the disease

This article should be in first person. But the plan to maintain the status of never having contracted the covid-19, for almost two years, fell apart with the arrival of the highly contagious, although less deadly, omicron variant (praise the vaccine). It seems to be easier to know someone who has caught the disease than those who remain firm, even deserving a plaque of honor from the World Health Organization for remaining “covirgin”, even with necessary exposures, such as the use of public transport or jobs. considered conducive to contagion. For these warriors, a question: what is the secret?

We went after people who stay free from covid. People who work with the public, take the bus, live with people who have taken it, but have never “been positive”, as they say. Genetics, isolation care, vaccine or luck? In the midst of this pandemic chaos, banker Marcela Moura has already jumped a lot of fire, and she is almost a survivor. In the last month, an outbreak of covid-19, among bank employees, caused 50 branches to be temporarily closed due to lack of employees in Salvador. Marcela was an exception to the rule. In two years of a pandemic, she has never caught covid-19 and she can prove it. There were more than 14 tests, all negative. Her agency closed three times in January.

“Every time an employee tests positive, we have to take the test to return to face-to-face work. During these almost two years of pandemic, I have already done the PCR test and the serological test 14 times. I always do both together and they all came back negative. I can say that I’ve jumped many bonfires, because I know many people who take the same care and don’t even leave the house, but they contracted the virus”, says Marcela, who took the last test 15 days ago, when other employees tested positive. She tested negative again.

“I thought the last time it would catch on, but I took the test and it was negative again. Thanks to God and SUS, I am already double vaccinated, waiting to take the 3rd dose. If my turn comes, let it be light”, adds Marcela, who in the first year of the pandemic worked in a rotation system between home office and face-to-face. In 2021, it became 100% in loco. Marcela takes all the care recommended by the World Health Organization. As she works with the public, she often uses gel alcohol on her hands, before and after each appointment. The constant use of a mask (N95) and social distancing are also part of the routine. Behavior very similar to that of the official photographer of Bahia, Felipe Oliveira. He records the tricolor’s training sessions and games and his exposure in the stadiums is evident. Upon returning from football, she had to undergo constant tests, all of which were negative. The secret? According to him, mask, gel alcohol and a little luck too.

“I never leave the mask and I always use alcohol. As I use long-range lenses, I always try to be isolated in training and games. I don’t need to be close to people. [dos atletas], for example”, says Felipe, who has already seen his daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren get covid. “I avoid direct contact with people and maintain isolation since the beginning of the pandemic. I didn’t let my guard down. But I believe I was also very lucky”, adds the photographer.

The two examples above draw attention to a detail: both “covirgins” continue to strictly follow security protocols. It is a decisive factor, but there are people catching covid even though they are careful, especially in this period of overflow of cases due to the ômicron variant. The explanation may be far beyond the luck factor. Scientists are looking for that answer, which may lie in cells called Natural Killers (NK). Think of them as natural killers that the sooner they are activated, the less chance the coronavirus has to invade our body. The NKs are practically an Arnold Schwarzenegger inside us. Scientists are studying the relationship of natural resistance to the MICA and MICB genes. They are responsible for activating or not the NK. Tests suggest that people with more MICBs have more resistance.

“These cells would be our natural defenders. And what’s the explanation? It is that in people who are symptomatic, who have developed symptoms, there would be a delay in activating these cells [NK]. In resistant people, this response would be faster. It is not a simple mechanism, we know that there are other genes and other mechanisms involved,” geneticist Mayana Zatz, director of the Center for Human Genome Studies at the University of São Paulo (USP), told Globo News. She leads a very curious research project at USP, which started last year.

discordant couples

The researchers analyzed 86 Brazilian couples in which one was infected and the other was not, despite sharing the same room during the infection. They were termed discordant couples. The tests showed that more resistant people had more copies of MICB, while the most vulnerable to contagion had MICA molecules, which inhibit the activation of Natural Killers (NK). It is a very important point, as it may be the key to medicine against covid. “We can think, in the future, if it would be possible to increase the expression of the MICB with the ingestion of some drug, for example, and help the defense cells to fight the infection”, completes Zatz. Interestingly, women were more resistant in the research, obtaining more MICB: 57 against 29 men.

The “co-virgins” even became an important part of research on the disease. The scientific journal Nature published an article in August of last year, looking for people who, even exposed, did not get covid. More than a thousand people around the world have been recruited and the study is ongoing, with no preliminary results yet. The idea is precisely to map the genes and develop possible drugs against the coronavirus.

If there’s anyone who mixes exposure and resistance, it’s journalist Alyne Souza. Every day she takes public transport (buses and subways), works with the public, but remains “co-virgin”. “To pay for the tickets, I only use the smartcard to avoid taking cash. I managed to change my work schedule to 9 hours and so I take an empty bus. I sit away from people, in a single chair or I stand and use a lot of alcohol. I’m the alcohol freak,” says Alyne.

“The first issue is prevention, right? Use the indicated masks, which are N95 and PFF2. These, in fact, protect more. But the point comes that, in our country, not everyone can buy these masks. It is a complex issue and what we have, so far, are hypotheses”, explains virologist Andréa Mendonça Gusmão, PhD from Fiocruz and professor at UFBA and UniFTC. “The immune response, for example, is very individual. We have natural defenses that vary from person to person. Even the lifestyle helps. There is no single answer. It’s not a single factor. It is a set of factors that can contribute to a greater or lesser predisposition to have covid-19”, he adds.

Before you think about taking off your mask, not getting vaccinated and thinking you will never get covid-19 because you fit the profile of the “covirgins”, take it slow. Resistance does not mean immunity. And no one guarantees that the first time you catch the disease will be asymptomatic. That’s where immunization comes in, one of the pillars to avoid being part of the 28 million registered cases of covid-19 in Brazil. Or worse: being part of the death toll. The other care, we already know since the beginning of the pandemic: mask, hygiene and social distance.

The swab routine that pokes the brain

It is impossible, for photographer Felipe Oliveira, to know how many PCR tests for covid-19 he did over these almost two years of pandemic here in Brazil. Oliveira is responsible for recording the best moments of Esporte Clube Bahia, but this had consequences. On the return of football, still in 2020, the safety protocol called for nose swab tests every week, often even more than once in the space of seven days.

“We did the direct test, I lost count of how many times I did the swab test sticking it in my nose. It’s impossible to get used to that dolly, because it bothers like hell. I usually joke that when I open the bathroom cabinet the cotton swabs are already jumping on me. Worse than some people use the cotton swab softly, others deeper. It’s an agony of the bull”, remembers Felipe.

Football, in fact, had a test show on its return. Vitória midfielder Alan Santos also doesn’t remember how many times he had to stick a cotton swab up his nose, but tells how his routine was. In the first year of football in the country with the pandemic, every athlete would need to take a PCR exam 72 hours before each game. Imagine that a club plays, on average, twice a week. It wasn’t easy.

“It was twice a week. I have sinusitis, imagine what it was like for me. It bothers me a lot, but I had to do it. Our activity involves several people clustered together, as it is a collective activity. If one catches it, it spreads to everyone”, recalls Alan Santos. With the vaccine, athletes no longer need to be tested frequently with those swabs that seem to touch the brain. Which does not lack a basis of truth.

In October 2020, a 40-year-old woman went for a PCR test in the United States. The swab ruptured the lining at the base of his skull, causing cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to leak. She needed emergency surgery. The case was published in the scientific journal JAMA Otolaryngol Head Neck Surgery. In fact, it was a combination of factors. The woman had had head surgery a few years earlier, resulting in openings in her skull. And one of those openings was right in the nasal part. It was the only case to date and scientists guarantee the effectiveness and safety of the test. But what annoys, annoys.