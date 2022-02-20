Davi falls off his horse and falls in love with Isadora; see how it will be · TV News

Davi (Rafael Vitti) will fall in love with Isadora (Larissa Manoela) in Beyond Illusion. The illusionist will ask for the help of Augusta (Olivia Araújo) to escape from Violeta’s (Malu Galli) farm before her ex-sister-in-law returns from a trip to Rio de Janeiro. However, he will end up bumping into the girl, who won’t recognize him because she had a trauma in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In scenes that will air from next Friday (25) , David will stay at the farm after suffering a train accident while escaping from prison. He will be leaving the house on horseback, when he will come across Isadora behind her dog, who will bark. He will be amazed at the girl’s appearance, which is practically identical to Elisa (Larissa Manoela).

The horse will rear up because of the barking, and David will fall, sprawling to the ground. The youngest of Matias (Antonio Calloni) will not recognize the ex-brother-in-law and will help him to get up. The magician will be looking at her still confused.

Afterwards, Davi will smile as he remembers the accident and will open the game to the housekeeper. “Oh, Augusta, I might be going crazy, but for the first time since the world came crashing down on me, I can see a piece of the sky”, declares the illusionist.

“David, I know that look. I’ve seen it in your eyes ten years ago. Don’t tell me that…”, Manuela’s sister (Mariah da Penha) will suspect. “I can’t stop thinking about Isadora, Augusta. I know I don’t stand a chance, but I’m completely enchanted by her!”, the fugitive admits.

Alessandra Poggi’s feuilleton entered the second, which takes place in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, ten years after Elisa’s murder.

Rafael Vitti as David in Beyond Illusion

Chapter summary

Monday, 2/21 (Chapter 11)

Frightened by the presence of the police, Davi assumes Rafael’s identity. Jacinto declares that Rafael is in a coma, without documents that identify him. Davi is released from the hospital and Jacinto informs him that the owners of Tecelagem Tropical came to pick him up. Violeta and Eugênio introduce themselves to Davi.

Matias has a new crisis when he meets Davi as Rafael. Augusta recognizes Davi and confronts the magician, who fears finding Isadora. Úrsula tells Joaquim that Isadora has returned to Campos with Arminda.

Bento finds out that Lorenzo paid to publish his story in the newspaper. Fátima, Olivia, Felicidade and Emília decide to help Bento. Isadora arrives in Campos, but is surprised by Joaquim.

Tuesday, 2/22 (Chapter 12)

Joaquim questions Isadora about betrayal and Eugênio advises the boy. Constantine punishes Arminda. Augusta helps Davi, who prepares to flee. Isadora asks about Rafael, intending to work on his team at the factory.

Davi tries to run away, but is stopped by an accident and ends up meeting Isadora. Jacinto asks David to rest. Davi and Isadora like each other.

Violeta is suspicious of Davi’s excuses and Augusta tries to lose her. Augusta suggests that Davi assume Rafael’s identity once and for all. Heloísa assures Leonidas that she will not get involved with him. Isadora threatens to postpone the engagement if Úrsula doesn’t help Arminda.

Wednesday, 2/23 (Chapter 13)

Úrsula intercedes for Arminda and Constantino releases her daughter from punishment. Davi confesses his enchantment with Isadora and Augusta advises the boy not to invest in her feelings. Bento tells Olivia that he wants to work at the factory and give up his dream of being a writer.

Isadora insists that Joaquim help her work at the factory. Eugênio appoints Isadora as sales manager. Antenor proposes a work contract to Bento as a writer.

Joaquim plots against Isadora’s work. Bento asks Leticia to marry him. Isadora guides David in the weaving and Joaquim challenges them.

Thursday, 2/24 (Chapter 14)

Joaquim kisses Isadora in front of Davi. Joaquim has an idea to get in the way of Isadora’s work, but the girl assures her that she will fulfill the task. Matias has a new crisis and Violeta asks Leonidas to stay by her husband’s side during Isadora’s engagement dinner. Violeta insists on Davi’s presence at dinner.

Felicity is sick and Olivia supports her. Felicidade confesses to Olivia that she is pregnant and fears Onofre’s reaction. Bento and Letícia plan their wedding. Davi helps Isadora fulfill the difficult job goal that Joaquim has given him. Isadora rushes to her engagement dinner, but ends up sleeping on the train. David hesitates to wake up Isadora.

Friday, 2/25 (Chapter 15)

David awakens Isadora. Joaquim is upset with the bride’s delay and Eugênio tries to calm him down. Bento pays part of his debt to Lorenzo, even though his friend is not aware of it. Joaquim has a jealousy crisis when he finds out that Davi helped Isadora.

Giovanna talks to Benê about her concern about Lorenzo. At Eugênio’s insistence, Joaquim apologizes to Davi for his behavior. Davi confesses to Augusta that he is in love with Isadora.

Julinha reveals to Arminda that she lost her dress in the game. Lorenzo despairs when he loses his savings at the casino. Matthias talks about David with Leonidas. Davi sees Isadora with Elisa’s bracelet.

Saturday, 2/26 (Chapter 16)

Davi comments with Augusta about Elisa’s bracelet. Arminda confides to Isadora that she fell in love with Marcos. Intoxicated, Lorenzo faints in the cane field. Joaquim’s alliances disappear and Augusta suspects David.

Marcos and Arminda kiss, and the girl blackmails Julinha. Onofre argues with Felicity. Matias has a crisis when he hears Joaquim ask for Isadora’s hand in marriage and ruins his daughter’s engagement party. Felicidade reveals to Letícia that she is pregnant and asks her daughter to keep it a secret.

Joaquim confesses to Constantino that he is afraid of Isadora giving up on his marriage. Davi decides to run away and Isadora catches him again.

The chapters of Beyond the Illusion are provided by Globo and are subject to change without notice.

