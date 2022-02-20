Deborah Secco asks Boninho what tomorrow’s wall will be like

Deborah Secco was in doubt about the dynamics of tomorrow of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) and asked for help from none other than Big Boss himself. On her Instagram, the actress commented that there would be four bricked up tomorrow: one nominated by the leader, the one nominated by the big phone (Gustavo went to the wall after Brunna answered the phone) and three nominated by the house. The round-trip saves only one of them, leaving four in the hot seat.

Boninho responded to Deborah’s story explaining that there could be four or three, depending on the house’s indication. The brothers will be divided into three groups and each group will nominate, by consensus, one participant from the other two. If they vote for the same person, only two will go to the round-trip. If they indicate three different ones, then we will have a quadruple wall.

BBB 22: Deborah Secco answers questions with Boninho on Instagram Image: Playback/Instagram