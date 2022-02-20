Department responsible for works on slopes in the Serrana Region had personalized bribes, the ‘oxygen rate’, says MPF | Mountain Region

Secretariat genesis of corruption investigated by Lava Jato do Rio, according to prosecutors, the state ministry of Obras do RJ lived for years subjugated by a criminal organization specialized in defraud bids , overprice material of buildings and divert money public.

The Federal Public Ministry discovered, and Justice has been agreeing, that, for 15 years, the secretariat responsible for improving the State’s infrastructure – including works for slopes in the Serrana Region – was transformed into a bunker to collect bribes, in addition to a clandestine money mine for the political campaign of the then PMDB.

In total, the deviation reached more than R$ 4 billionsays the Federal Public Ministry.

Corruption was so ingrained in the Works portfolio that there was a percentage of bribery there, called the “oxygen tax”. Prosecutors discovered that, in addition to the 5% that the construction companies paid to former governor Sérgio Cabral, there was an additional payment of 1%, exclusively for the secretariat.

In recent years, the Secretary of Works has had three holders arrested and sentenced: Hudson Braga, José Iran and Luiz Fernando Pezão.

And the tragedy of the Serrana Region, in 2011, was a milestone in the criminal scheme, according to prosecutors, with the release of many works, in a short time and, mainly, in an emergency – which allows the authorities to contract without the traditional bidding.

It was at that time, precisely to recover the area, that, according to Lava Jato, the state government invited a figure considered central to the gang, according to the MPF: Affonso Henrique Monnerat, appointed extraordinary undersecretary for the construction of the Serrana Region.

He was immediately charged with administrative impropriety. According to prosecutors from Nova Friburgo, a city also in the Serrana Region, there was an overprice in contracts for the reconstruction of bridges destroyed by the rains.

The construction companies were contracted fraudulently, through the use of unreliable commercial proposals from other companies, just to cover the prices charged, according to the MPF.

Prosecutors say this was “an initial mission”. After completing this stage, he was appointed Chief of Staff of the Government Secretariat, directly reporting to Wilson Carlos, one of the leaders of the criminal organization, according to the MPF.

Investigations show that, upon leaving the State Department of Works, Monnerat “is no longer entitled to the undue advantages of the agency” and “starts to receive cash”. That is, he moved from one bribe box to another.

Tickets seized by investigators contain several notes with the name Monerat. In total, 12 times the manuscripts recorded the amounts “from bribes” going into their pockets, totaling around R$ 300,000, says the MPF.

After working in the Public Works Department, Monnerat was promoted to the second most important position in the state. He became head of the Secretariat of Government, led by his former partner Luiz Fernando Pezão, who had become governor.

Catastrophic rain caused more than 900 deaths in the mountainous region of RJ in 2011

Pezão’s defense said, at the time of the complaints, that he did not have any large movements or signs of wealth because he does not have wealth. He has a modest patrimony, compatible with 36 years of public life”

When he was arrested, Affonso Monnerat denied knowing the facts.