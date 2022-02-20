DF stations are fined R$ 4 million for false advertising

The Federal District Consumer Protection Institute (Procon-DF) applied R$ 4,226,923.74 in fines against gas stations in 2020 and 2021. Tax inspectors caught cases of misleading advertising and abusive price increases.

The number of complaints of drivers who had their pockets injured at fuel pumps is growing. In 2020, Procon received 166 complaints. Over the course of 2021, it jumped to 281.

Based on the complaints, the body launched 182 inspection actions in 2020, adding up notifications and fines issued. The following year, it dropped to 165. The practice of misleading prices began with the offer of promotions offered by applications. Certain establishments highlight the discounted values, in banners and posters with bold letters, as opposed to the official amounts.

error and loss

According to the director general of Procon, Marcelo Nascimento, misleading advertising leads the consumer to error. “One flag changed the regulations three times in less than a year. The information was not previously passed. The consumer only knew that the rule had changed when filling up,” he said. And even with the fines, the practice continues to threaten and harm consumers. “Deceptive advertising persists. We notice and have fined some posts”, he warned.

Misleading advertising goes against Federal Decree No. 10,634, of February 22, 2021. The rule determines the exposure of the real price in a prominent way.

Awareness

Based on recommendations from Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) and the Secretary of Justice and Citizenship, Marcela Passamani, Procon also works with actions to raise awareness and train suppliers.

“We offer courses for different categories. Recently, for papermakers focusing on the School Material Card. And we prepared a new course for gas stations”, said the director of Procon.

The institute offers training to assist clients with disabilities. In addition, there are classes to combat discrimination. “Unfortunately, there is discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ person, based on skin color, gender. Sometimes a person is discriminated against for the clothes they wear in a store. We see it. The supplier needs to be aware and must offer humanized service to the entire public. That is our concern”. pointed out.

MPDFT

Misleading prices at fuel pumps are in the sights of the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT). The Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Consumer Rights (Prodecon) has an open investigation procedure on the subject and analyzes what measures to take in relation to identified situations.

According to the president of the Federal District Fuel Retail Trade Union (Sindicobustíveis-DF), Paulo Tavares, since 2021, the sector has been dealing with the problem with Procon and MPDFT. According to the entity, the signs and banners must highlight the real prices and not the discounts. The font size is crucial for the consumer’s attention.

“In the so-called app discounts, some cases are not clear. For example: there is an app that gives a discount of up to 5%, but, on average, it is 3%. At the time of supply, there is no 5% as the sign called attention”, he explained. Another point that generates confusion is cashback, the return of money. “We also had problems with discounts on supply. There were, but it was only for the first three supplies. The others didn’t,” he said.

Even with heavy fines, there are posts that continue with the practice. “Some ended up fixing the problem, but others kept it. We are not in a position to oblige resellers. But the union made several alerts and we issued several circulars. We do not agree with this model of abusive license plate.”