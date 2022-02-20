Discover 3 investments that yield more than savings

When you have money left over, the investment most remembered by Brazilians is, without a doubt, savings. However, there are controversies – and many – about its advantages.

On the one hand, the “darling of Brazilians” is known for its security and high liquidity (ability to redeem money at any time), however, it offers a low yield that does not even cover high inflation.

Felipe Bevilacqua, an analyst at Levante Ideias de Investimentos, explains that the profitability of savings can be determined by two calculations. And who determines which one will be applied is the Selic, the basic interest rate.

Therefore, when the Selic rate is less than or equal to 8.5% per year, the savings yield is equivalent to 70% of the Selic rate plus the Reference Rate (TR), which is calculated by the Central Bank (BC). However, when the Selic is higher than 8.5%, the calculation of the savings return changes to 0.5% per month plus the TR.

For this year, the analyst states that, “given the prospect that the Selic rate will remain above 8.5% throughout 2022 – and may also remain at that level next year – we should use the second formula to calculate the interest rate”. return on the savings account”.

3 better investments than savings

Knowing this, we understand that investors who invest their money in savings miss the opportunities that arise in fixed income with the rise in the Selic rate. Discover now 3 types of safe investments with greater profitability than savings.

DI funds aim to monitor the CDI rate, an instrument used for short-term loans between banks. These funds are considered conservative investments because they offer low risks, since they allocate most of their equity in fixed income securities with a yield indexed to CDI or the Selic rate.

“Still, as they aim to follow the CDI, the profitability of these funds is normally much higher than that of savings, since the CDI is currently in the range of 10.65% per year, and tends to follow the rise in the interest rate. Selic”, says Bevilacqua.

Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) are another safe form of investment in fixed income that offers a better return than savings. When you apply for a CDB, you lend money to a financial institution which, in turn, uses the funds raised to grant loans to its customers.

CDBs can be either fixed-rate, with an interest rate defined at the time of investment, or floating-rate, with profitability linked to some indicator, such as the CDI or inflation. In this investment, investments of up to R$250,000 are covered by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).

Another safe and easily accessible investment option is public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct. It also offers a more attractive return than savings.

When investing in government bonds, you lend money to the federal government, which uses these resources to finance its activities and, in return, offers you remuneration.

However, it is necessary to observe the expiration of this application. There are from those whose maturity occurs in a shorter time horizon, of about 2 years, to those with longer maturities, exceeding 30 years.

