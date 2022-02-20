Doctors complete residency program at Hospital São José

The week was of commemoration at Hospital São José de Criciúma with the graduation of 19 doctors who were part of the institution’s medical residency service. The professionals completed the Specialization Program at HSJosé in anesthesiology, general surgery, internal medicine, orthopedics and intensive care medicine.

“Hospital São José provides a service of excellence in medical training and specialization, with the same technical resources present in the largest hospitals in the country and clinical staff with reference in all their areas of activity. The 19 professionals who graduated here within the institution learned a lot about what to do with the more experienced ones, discussing cases or procedures, but they also learned from their mistakes, what not to do”, guarantees the orthopedist and traumatologist and coordinator of the Commission of Medical Residency (Coreme) at HSJosé, Dr. Marcelo Beirão.

Through the Medical Residency, doctors experience the day-to-day life of a large hospital, accompanying and being guided by the preceptor doctors. “Hospital São José currently has five residency programs that began 23 years ago with a residency in general surgery. We currently have 50 resident physicians, 19 of whom are leaving at this graduation and 22 will arrive at the beginning of March. The institution also has more than 100 preceptors, all specialists in two areas of activity, and we have already made 225 specialists available throughout the country, including 102 clinicians, 91 general surgeons, 12 intensivists, 25 anesthesiologists and 13 orthopedists and traumatologists”, he explains. Dr. Beirao.

At the ceremony last Thursday, the 17th, four anesthesiologists, four general surgeons, 9 medical clinic professionals, an orthopedist and an intensive care physician received the certificate. “These are the doctors of the Covid generation, who faced the whole pandemic here inside the hospital, they had many difficult moments, but they also had many lessons learned. We can only thank the dedication of each professional and we wish success in this stage”, praises the general director of HSJosé, Sister Isolene Lofi.

Collaboration: Jessica Pereira / HSJosé Communication