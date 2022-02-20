Doctors rule out infectious diseases in Paulinha Abelha







Paulinha Abelha, from Calcinha Preta Photo: Instagram @paulinhaabelha / Estadão

The singer Paulinha Beefrom the band Black pantiesremains hospitalized in coma in the ICU of a private hospital in Aracaju (SE). Infectious diseases – such as covid-19 – were ruled out in his case, informs the latest medical bulletin, released this Saturday, 19.

According to the document, additional tests were carried out in Paulinha, but without records of “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community”.

The bulletin also reports that it “maintains clinical stability, without the need for life-sustaining drugs.”

See the full document:

“Aracaju/ SE, February 19, 2022, at 11 am

We inform you that patient Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leça Viana is still in an intensive care unit in a coma.

It maintains clinical stability, without the need for drugs to maintain life.

We emphasize that after the investigation with complementary exams, infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community were ruled out.

Dr. Ricardo Leite- CRM 3355

Technical Director of Hospital Primavera

Dr. André Luís Veiga de Oliveira -CRM 2499- RQE 2825

Spring Hospital Intensivist