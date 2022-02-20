Duilio cites payroll reduction, debts and rejects SAF at Corinthians

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves spoke about various club themes in his participation in SporTV’s “Grande Círculo” program, shown this Saturday. One of them was the investment made by the board for the 2022 season. According to the top hat, even with seasoned players with high salaries, in addition to a debt approaching R$ 1 billion, the club’s current salary sheet does not exceed R$ 15 million a month.

“Even with all these reinforcements, we reduced. We had more athletes leaving. That’s considering Paulinho on the payroll. We have a sponsor that pays 100% of Paulinho. But I’m considering the payroll value, which I say spends less than 2020, with Paulinho together. I’m talking about R$ 15 million today”, he said.

Another point involving Corinthians’ finances is about Neo Química Arena. The club has been negotiating with Caixa Econômica Federal to try to improve financing conditions. According to Duilio, the idea is for the club to zero its debt balance in up to two decades.

“Corinthians will keep, approximately, at least 50% of the revenue until the stadium is paid for. Hence the need to generate more and more revenue. The naming rights go directly to Caixa Econômica Federal, the payment is direct. It’s a smaller part for Corinthians, and the idea is that we pay in 17 years. This is a point that we’ve been talking about, it’s an agreement that has been done for two years, there was a pandemic, we have an audience again now. With today’s numbers, just thinking about game days, 50% would go to pay the installments”, he revealed.

Finally, Duilio also commented on the possibility of Corinthians becoming a club-company, which for him is practically unlikely. The president revealed that Timão is frequently sought after to become a joint-stock company (SAF), but he believes that it is possible to fix the club’s situation without putting it in the hands of a single owner.

“Corinthians don’t need the SAF. First, it’s a model that will be discussed a lot, there’s a lot to be improved, I think we’re going to see a lot of confusion because there are many doubts about the way the Law was made. people, from the fans. It is impossible for Corinthians to have an owner. And I have no doubt that you can do a good job without having an owner. Just do the job right, manage to keep politics away, not let that part influence the decisions, so we’ve done everything without thinking about politics. Doing a good, professional job, everything is possible in the same way as having an owner. You know it’s more difficult to implement things, but I have no doubt that it’s possible to continue a healthy path without being SAF”, he concluded.

See other excerpts from the interview with Duilio:

Sylvinho’s departure: I have never seen Corinthians fans criticize a player or coach before the end of the game. Corinthians fans support during the game. And that caught my attention, it runs away from social media, we’re talking about the fans who frequent the stadium. And outside of the social network, most television programs, analysts, commentators, fans, advisers, were general. It took on a size I’ve never seen in football. Hence the decision. It wasn’t healthy. To think about the future, what he had been building as a coach. I think in the future people will see what I was believing. There is a chance of a comeback, of course, the doors are open, he is an idol. Football is like that.

I dream of having Tite in charge: Tite became a friend, he’s a guy I respect and admire a lot. Dream, of course. I don’t know if I’ll have that opportunity. I leave in two years, Tite is in the national team and I hope he has an excellent World Cup. But I do dream.

Financial planning for 2022: The expectation is to have this operating result at the base of R$ 100 million, rounded up. With that, we will be able to pay off some of the debt. That’s thinking feet on the ground. But the important thing is to have a positive cash flow, something that Corinthians has been suffering for some time, when you don’t pay your bills on time and generate all these processes. This is the work that we have been doing, and it is quite possible. This year the club didn’t do well, we were eliminated from important competitions, we had a good result. In the previous year we had a 40% increase in marketing revenues. So I’m confident. Now, time to pay off debt, we don’t need to be in a hurry, we need to have positive cash flow, spend less than we earn and pay on time.

Short term debts: Yes (worry). Here we are telling the truth to the fans. In no time have you heard from me that things are quiet. We have R$ 1 billion in debt, we just said that. What I’m excited about. The first year was sensational on top of what we imagined could be done, and it was, and the numbers will show. About the fans, they will never be deceived, we will always be transparent.