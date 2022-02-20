Early diagnosis can lead to a cure for leukemia

posted on 02/20/2022 08:00 / updated on 02/20/2022 10:54



The month of February is marked by the fight against leukemia and aims to raise awareness of the disease. After all, with early discovery, it is possible to offer a treatment with greater chances of cure. In addition, last Tuesday (15/2), International Childhood Cancer Day, was marked by the beginning of the campaign to inform and warn about the occurrence of cancer in children, its risks and care. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the most common cancer in this age group.

With new technologies, advances in medicine and more precision and quality in treatment, the outlook is encouraging. A case where the diagnosis is not the end is that of Andrea Barcellos, now 42 years old. She says that at 11 she started having a high fever, paleness and tiredness. Concerned, her parents took her to a doctor, who, from the first moment, suspected leukemia. Referred to the Hospital de Base, she was attended by a hematologist, who confirmed the disease.

Andrea, without any history of the disease in the family, underwent intensive chemotherapy for six months, during which time she was unable to carry out daily activities, such as going to school, swimming and outings due to the treatment, which led to low immunity and risk for other diseases. After that period, she continued on chemotherapy until completing the two-year term, now with low dosage and using supportive medications. “The path to adapting to a new reality is not an easy one,” she admits.

In the second stage, called the “maintenance phase”, some activities could be resumed, such as school. “I started to return little by little. I really missed going to school, having contact with friends. Coming back was very good, it also meant that I was better, I was improving in the treatment”, says Andrea.

At the time, her mother met the Brazilian Association for Assistance to Families of Children with Cancer and Hemopathies (Abrace). Identifying with the institution, she became a volunteer, as did Andrea and her sister. Therefore, even after the end of treatment, she had direct contact with pediatric oncology.

When the time came to decide which course to take, he had no doubts about taking the entrance exam for medicine. He has already entered university with a desire to specialize in the field. Today, he proudly reports that he works alongside some of the professionals who performed his treatment and he is sure he made the right decision.

The medical oncologist believes that her experience influences her work and brings even more hope and security to children, adolescents and their families. “Each one is different, has its reality, its individuality. But there are common feelings. It is important to have an idea of ​​what the child and the family are going through, of insecurities, of fear”, she describes. Andrea works at the Hospital da Criança in Brasília, just as she was treated in the public network, and today she positively impacts other lives, as she did.





What is it

Leukemia is a cancer that originates in the bone marrow and is characterized by the abnormal proliferation of cancerous blood cells. In disease, healthy cells begin to be replaced by abnormal cells, because these die less and multiply faster than healthy ones. As a result, the blood cells that make up the blood do not perform all their functions properly, generating impact and symptoms in various regions of the body.

the types

Andresa Melo, hematologist at Hospital Brasília, says that there are several subtypes of leukemia, which are characterized by their particularities. “They can be classified as myeloid or lymphoid and in acute or chronic”, she details. The acute form, according to the doctor, is characterized by an excess of immature cells (blasts), which multiply rapidly and compromise blood production in a few weeks. It has a rapid evolution and can be fatal if not monitored and treated properly. The chronic form, on the other hand, does not have excess blasts and usually has a slower evolution, which can last from months to years.

Awareness

As there are different forms of the disease, the prognosis may be different. The percentage of chance of cure also varies with age and stage of advancement. However, like other types of cancer, the chances of leukemia remission are increased if symptoms are identified early and treatment started early. With that in mind, in 2020, Abrale (Brazilian Association of Lymphoma and Leukemia) focused on a campaign called Leukemia seems invisible, but its symptoms are evident.

Symptoms

“In the case of acute leukemias, the most common changes are weakness, malaise, purple spots on the body, bleeding and fever”, warns Andresa Melo. When it comes to chronic leukemia, some symptoms may not be so clear, taking months or even years to interfere with the patient’s routine. Despite this, the doctor warns that it does not mean that no symptoms will occur, only that they can be confused with other conditions. Possible examples are: unexplained weight loss, night sweats and fever with no apparent cause, but a doctor should always be consulted for proper and accurate investigation.

Risk factors

The hematologist explains that people with some genetic syndromes, such as Down’s, are at greater risk of developing acute myeloid leukemia (AML). There are other factors that may be linked to the development of the disease, such as exposure to pesticides, benzene derivatives and radiation (includes a history of radiotherapy for the treatment of other cancers), previous treatment with chemotherapy and even smoking.

Therefore, although there are no ways to prevent leukemia, having healthy lifestyle habits and avoiding exposure to risk factors, when possible, can reduce the likelihood of developing the disease and are the medical recommendation. In general, Andresa Melo recalls that acute leukemias appear more frequently in childhood and among the elderly. Chronic diseases are more common after the age of 60.

Treatment

As there are particularities in the type, stage and, of course, patient, the treatment is not unique. Only drug-free monitoring may occur, but most cases require treatment with chemotherapy and, in some cases, bone marrow transplantation. After treatment, follow-up consultations are also necessary to assess whether the disease has recurred or if there is any side effect that requires care and control. It is important that the patient is attended by professionals from different specialties who can intervene in each aspect of the treatment. The main ones are: hematologist, oncologist, nutritionist, psychologist and nurse. With a multidisciplinary team, the results can be efficient and individualized.

Bone marrow donation

Some forms of treatment, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, can destroy a patient’s bone marrow. To avoid a number of problems, it is important that a transfusion of bone marrow or precursor cells from the donor takes place, in a similar way to blood transfusion. Transplantation is the replacement of diseased bone marrow with normal bone marrow cells. If successful, the transplant will cause the body to produce new cells and rebuild the marrow. However, those who need the donation face a series of obstacles, such as the difficulty of finding a compatible donor.

Compatibility is assessed by blood tests, which are first done with family members where there is a greater chance of compatibility. If no related donors are found, the National Bone Marrow Donor Registry (Redome) is searched. The donation allows lives to be saved, both for those who have suffered from leukemia and other conditions that affect the marrow. In the case of the Federal District, in order to register and become a possible donor, it is possible to schedule the service through the Blood Center of Brasília website. The criteria are being between 18 and 35 years old, being in good general health and not having an infectious or disabling disease.

Incidence in children

Because one of its types is a common disease among children, leukemia requires specialized care. José Carlos Cordoba, pediatric hematologist at the State Health Department of the Federal District, says that the treatment requires “correct and precise diagnosis”, performed by “specialized and experienced professionals in the identification and conduct of the treatment”, which must be carried out in a specialized. In most cases, he reports that there is a need for chemotherapy, with an intensity that depends on a series of factors, such as the presence of abnormal markers in the diagnosis.

The doctor adds that, despite being a scare for the family, the treatment has a high chance of cure, due to the greater chance of response in children compared to adults. He informs that, in the DF, there is a reference center in this care in the public network, the Hospital da Criança de Brasília, where the necessary exams are offered to identify the type of leukemia through immunophenotyping and specific abnormalities, essential to define the type of treatment that will be effective. In addition, the hospital offers treatment on different fronts, always aiming to have the greatest possible success in the treatment.

