Edu shines again, Cruzeiro seeks a draw and extends lead

In the face of a crowded Independência, Cruzeiro imposed the intense pace of play that is a hallmark of Pezzolano and drew with Villa Nova for the eighth round of the Campeonato Mineiro, in the morning since Sunday (20). Striker Edu’s star shone once again. The Blue Emperor came on in the second half and scored a great goal that guaranteed a point for Raposa in the competition.

The game

The kids from Cruzeiro started printing high intensity and with the desire to show service to coach Paulo Pezzolano and to the crowd that filled Independência. Raposa dominated the actions in the attacking field in the first half, while Villa Nova was on the lookout to take advantage of the home team’s mistakes. And that’s how Villa opened the scoring.

Renato crossed on the right, and Geovane tried to cut with a cart but ended up playing against his own goal. Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral was unresponsive and could not neutralize friendly fire.

Fox’s answer came a minute later, with Vitor Roque. The boy from the base took advantage of the over in the area and pushed to the back of Villa’s nets, in the 18th minute of the first half. It was the striker’s first professional goal. Cruzeiro maintained the fierce style of play and even flirted with the comeback, but Villa got ahead of the score again.

Wesley’s goal came as a cold shower for the heavenly crowd. After a corner kick at the second post, the ball was returned to the center of the area, and the midfielder did not waste the opportunity.

At the end of the first half, the heavenly crowd asked for the entry of striker Edu, and Pezzolano answered. Cruzeiro returned for the second stage with the striker who represents Raposa’s biggest goal hope of the season.

Second time.

The complementary stage on the part of Villa was marked by an extremely defensive posture. The visiting team also used wax to try to hold on to the good result in the fight for relegation. In turn, Cruzeiro pressured and was rewarded for the fight.

Edu’s star shone once more. At 14 minutes of the second half, the striker dribbled the marker inside the area and dropped a bomb with no chance for the goalkeeper.

The equalizing goal heated up the match even more, and Pezzolano was sent off after complaining to the referee. The red card takes the Uruguayan out of the classic against Atlético next Sunday, at 6 pm, at Mineirão, for the ninth round of the Campeonato Mineiro.

With the additions of Rômulo, Giovanni Piccolomo, João Paulo and Tiago during the second stage, Cruzeiro maintained the rhythm of the first half and went after Villa in search of victory.

The numerous stoppages, largely caused by Leão, made the referee give an extra 10 minutes, but it was not enough for either team to win.

