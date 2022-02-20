El Turco names four teams as the strongest in Brazil

Credit: Pedro Souza / Atletico

Cuca’s replacement, Antonio Mohamed has the mission of keeping Atlético-MG on the path to important titles. This Sunday (20), at 4 pm, at Arena Pantanal, the coach has the possibility of lifting his first trophy in Brazil, as Galo will face Flamengo in the Brazilian Super Cup. Therefore, in addition to the two finalists, the Argentine believes that two more teams are in the group of best teams in the country, but a warning about Boca Juniors and River Plate was made by the professional.

Despite Brazil’s dominance in the last two Libertadores finals, El Turco pointed out that the Argentines are stronger. In this way, the dispute in Libertadores 2022 promises to be even more intense, as the “hermanos” want to win the most important cup on the continent again.

“I think there is a similarity of strengths. In this case with Boca and with River. The two are on an equal footing with the four or five most powerful teams here, which are Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atlético-MG. It seems to me that there is parity in that sense. It is true that, in recent years, there has been a difference with the Brazilian teams, but both River and Boca have strengthened a lot and will seek to win the Libertadores. The competition will be very fierce.”told the daily “Olé”.

ATLÉTICO-MG CAMPAIGN AT LIBERTADORES 2021

In addition, Atlético-MG’s coach recalled the club’s campaign in the last edition of Libertadores. After beating Boca and River, Galo was out of the final because of the goal conceded away from home in the duel against Palmeiras.

“That’s why I said that the depth of the cast at certain moments ends up making a difference. It will be very balanced, the details will make a difference, as was the last Copa Libertadores. Boca and Atlético were very balanced, it was the game of controversy. Apart from what happened with Atlético against River, who won with an advantage, it was very balanced. Atlético was out against Palmeiras due to an away goal, it was a close match afterwards. The teams that become strong at home are the ones that will make the difference.”analyzed.