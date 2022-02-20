Embassy asks Brazilians to leave 2 regions of Ukraine

The Brazilian Embassy in Ukraine recommended in a statement on Saturday, 19, that Brazilians in the country redouble their attention and avoid the Ukrainian breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk.

“Citizens who are already in these regions are advised to consider leaving without delay. Brazilian citizens in Ukraine should still be aware of the possibility of further cancellations or postponements of international flights in the coming week,” the statement said.

The embassy also informed that the airline Lufthansa announced this afternoon that it will temporarily suspend its flights from Kiev and Odessa, from Monday, 21, until the end of the month.







The statement comes days after an official visit by President Jair Bolsonaro to Russia.

Until last week, the Embassy stated that there was “no security recommendation against staying in Ukraine”. And he asked only that Brazilians remain on “alert” and “up-to-date”.

Donetsk and Luhansk

The self-proclaimed republics Donetsk and Luhansk are two separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine, with strong Slavic influence.

In 2014, shortly after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, separatist rebels, backed by Vladimir Putin, staged an armed conflict with Ukrainian government forces that left more than 14,000 dead.

On Friday, the two provinces announced the withdrawal of hundreds of thousands of people to Russia – with women, children and the elderly going first – after accusing Ukraine’s government of preparing an invasion after clashes escalated.

With bombings hitting towns in pro-Russian breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, thousands of civilians were evacuated en masse on buses sent to Russian border towns as Kremlin-backed separatist leaders called for an all-out military mobilization, citing the alleged threat of an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces — a charge Kiev denies.

Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR), said he signed the mobilization decree, calling on men “able to wield a weapon” to go to military barracks. Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (RPL), later signed a similar decree.

In parallel, Ukraine’s army announced that two soldiers had died and four were wounded in attacks by separatists on Saturday, saying rebel forces were placing artillery in residential areas to try to provoke a response. It also reported 70 armed incidents on Saturday morning, after 66 in the previous 24 hours.