Embassy asks Brazilians to redouble attention in Ukraine and avoid visits to Donetsk and Luhansk provinces | World

The Brazilian Embassy in Ukraine recommended in a statement on Saturday (19) that Brazilians in the country redouble their attention and avoid the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, regions dominated by pro-Russian rebels.

“Citizens who are already in these regions are advised to consider leaving without delay. Brazilian citizens in Ukraine should still be aware of the possibility of further cancellations or postponements of international flights in the coming week,” the statement said.

The embassy also said that the airline Lufthansa announced this afternoon that it will temporarily suspend its flights from Kiev and Odessa, from Monday (21) until the end of the month.

The statement comes days after an official visit by President Jair Bolsonaro to Russia.

Until last week, the Embassy stated that there was “no security recommendation against staying in Ukraine”. And he asked only that Brazilians remain on “alert” and “up-to-date”.

The self-proclaimed republics Donetsk and Luhansk are two separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine, with strong Slavic influence.

In 2014, shortly after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, separatist rebels, backed by Vladimir Putin, staged an armed conflict with Ukrainian government forces that left more than 14,000 dead.

On Friday, the two provinces announced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people to Russia – with women, children and the elderly going first – after accuse the government of Ukraine of preparing an invasionafter the clashes escalated.

“A massive and centralized departure of the population to the Russian Federation was organized, first of all, women, children and the elderly must be evacuated,” declared Denis Pushilin, one of the rebel leaders, in a video on his Telegram account.

Residents of Donetsk, Ukraine, leave territory and move to Russia

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will very soon give the order to go on the offensive and launch a plan to invade the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk,” he said, referring to the two breakaway territories.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian defense minister went to the country’s parliament on the same day to claim that the government does not intend to carry out offensives against breakaway territories in the east of the country or the annexed Crimea peninsula.

“We have strengthened our defense, but we have no intention of carrying out any offensive against these territories,” Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in parliament.

The United States and the United Kingdom accuse Russia of wanting to incite violence in these territories controlled by pro-Russian separatists to find a reason to invade Ukraine.