Embraer announces a three-year pause in the development of the E175-E2 jet – 02/18/2022 – Market

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Embraer announces a three-year pause in the development of the E175-E2 jet – 02/18/2022 – Market 4 Views

Aircraft manufacturer Embraer said on Friday (18) that its board of directors had approved a three-year break in the E175-E2 jet development program.

“The rescheduling of activities is associated with ongoing discussions between major US airlines and their respective pilot unions regarding the maximum take-off weight limit for aircraft with up to 76 seats, as well as global commercial aviation market conditions. and the continued interest in the current E175 jet in the North American market,” said the company in a material fact.

The Brazilian manufacturer said it expects to resume development of the E175-E2 after the pause, which will result in the rescheduling of the jet’s entry into service between 2027 and 2028.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Rádio Caca (RACA): The cryptocurrency “from the mother of Elon Musk” that plummeted 65% in 6 months

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token focused on NFT and DeFi that has been touted …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved