EU condemns bombing in Ukraine, warns of pretext for attack – News

The European Union on Saturday condemned the use of heavy weapons and the “indiscriminate” bombing of civilian areas in eastern Ukraine, and warned of “staged events” that could be used as a pretext for a possible military escalation.

“The EU condemns the use of heavy weapons and the indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, which constitute a clear violation of the Minsk agreements and international humanitarian law,” said Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, in a statement on behalf of the block.





The EU praised the “moderate position” of the Ukrainian government in the face of “continuous provocations and destabilization efforts”, it commented, recalling that the “massive build-up” of armed forces in and around Ukraine remains “a cause of great concern”, for which he called on Russia to “reducing tensions through a substantial withdrawal of the military from the vicinity of the borders”.

Borrell said this escalation was now “exacerbated by the increase in ceasefire violations along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine in recent days”.

According to the diplomat, the EU supports the proposal by the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) special representative to convene an extraordinary session of the Trilateral Contact Group with the aim of “calming current tensions”.

The head of European diplomacy highlighted that the EU is “extremely concerned” that “staged events, as recently noted, could be used as a pretext for a possible military escalation”.

Borrell said the EU “is also witnessing an intensification of efforts to manipulate information in support of such goals.”





In this context, he expressed strong support for the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, whose observers play an “essential” role in de-escalation efforts, and stressed that the mission “must be able to fully fulfill its mandate without restrictions”.

Furthermore, according to Borrel, the European Union “sees no reason” for the accusations coming from the NGO-controlled areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions about a possible Ukrainian attack.

“The EU urges Russia to engage in meaningful dialogue, in diplomacy, show restraint and de-escalate,” he stressed.

The Spanish politician made it clear that “any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with international partners.”

“The EU reiterates its unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” he concluded.