EU condemns ‘indiscriminate bombings’ in eastern Ukraine

The European Union has called on Russia to de-escalate Ukraine by substantially withdrawing military forces from close proximity to the country’s borders. A statement by the EU High Representative released today also highlighted the “increase in ceasefire violations” in eastern Ukraine in recent days.

“The EU condemns the use of heavy weapons and indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, which constitute a clear violation of the Minsk agreements and international humanitarian law,” the text reads.

The statement also praised Ukraine’s “contained stance in the face of continued provocations and destabilization efforts”. The EU also expressed concern about “staged events” that, for them, could be used as “a pretext for a possible military escalation”.

The region was the scene of new bombings yesterday, with accusations being exchanged between the Kiev army and pro-Russian separatists, which increases tension in the region and, in the eyes of Western countries, the risks of a Russian invasion. The sound of bombs was heard in Stanytsia Luganska, a Ukrainian city under government control, close to the front line.

Today, rebel leaders in Donetsk and Lugansk signed military mobilization decrees as the crisis escalates. Pro-Russian separatists from two territories in eastern Ukraine – the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in dispute between Russians and Ukrainians – have ordered full military deployment.

The European Union’s statement also says it sees no basis for allegations of a possible Ukrainian attack coming from these non-governmental areas. Therefore, it encourages Russia to initiate “significant dialogue and diplomacy”, as well as “show restraint and de-escalate”.

“As stated earlier, any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine will have enormous consequences and severe costs in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with partners,” the statement concludes, also underscoring support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.