Fall in vaccination of children causes a return of diseases such as measles – 02/19/2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers immunization one of the greatest and most important inventions in medicine, capable of saving 3 million lives every year. Unfortunately, that number could be higher and save many more lives.

The reasons for non-vaccination are diverse, from religious to the lack of access to vaccines, passing through simple forgetfulness. Brazil has not reached any of the childhood vaccine coverage targets available by the PNI (National Immunization Program) in 2020.

Heloisa Helena de Souza Marques, responsible for the Pediatric Infectious Diseases service at the Institute for Children and Adolescents of the HCFM (Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de São Paulo), says that the covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, has worsened the number of immunized, but this drop in vaccination began much earlier, in 2015.

“Diseases such as measles and rubella, which are important in the pediatric population, were considered almost eradicated after decades of vaccination campaigns. However, measles has seen an increase in cases that generate imported outbreaks or with autochthonous circulation”, he evaluates.

The specialist says that it is a myth to say that many diseases have been eradicated in the world with vaccines, precisely because many countries do not have adequate vaccine coverage, causing the wild virus to continue in circulation. The only disease 100% eradicated was smallpox.

The MMR vaccine is part of the vaccination schedule in Brazil and should be administered to all children from 12 months of age, with two doses, and is valid for life. It protects against three viral diseases: measles, rubella and mumps – all of which are highly contagious.