Fans celebrate at the airport before Fluminense departs for Colombia, where they face Millonarios | fluminense

After Fluminense’s 3-0 victory over Volta Redonda, in Luso-Brasileiro, this Saturday, the tricolor fans took advantage of the stadium’s proximity to Galeão Airport and came to support the team before boarding to Bogotá, Colombia.

Abel Braga’s team traveled to face Millonarios, next Tuesday, at El Campín Stadium, for the first game of the second phase of the pre-Libertadores. Boarding took place around 1:30 am this Sunday (Brasilia time).

The players and the coaching staff left the stadium for dinner and then went to Galeão Airport, where they boarded a chartered flight, as required by CONMEBOL regulations.

The fans arrived at Galeão around 10 pm and waited for the delegation, which arrived just before midnight. See how the party went in the video below..

The tricolor trip to Bogotá lasted almost 6 hours. O Fluminense arrived on Colombian soil this Sunday morning.

Check out the players boarding to Colombia:

goalkeepers: Fábio, Marcos Felipe and Muriel

defenders: David Braz, Luccas Claro, Manoel and Nino

sides: Calegari, Cris Silva, Pineida and Samuel Xavier

Socks: André, Felipe Melo, Gabriel Teixeira, Jhon Arias, Martinelli, Nathan, Nonato, Paulo Henrique Ganso, Wellington and Yago Felipe

attackers: Caio Paulista, Fred, Germán Cano, Luiz Henrique, Willian Bigode

Coach Abel Braga spared players in the match with Voltaço due to the proximity to the game in Colombia, to avoid the wear of the athletes, who will have to face the flight, in addition to acclimatization to the altitude of 2,552m above sea level in Bogota.

For the confrontation against Millonarios, the coach Abel Braga still has doubts if he can count on Nino, spared from the game against Nova Iguaçu, last Wednesday, and also from the match against Volta Redonda.

According to coach Abel Braga, the defender felt discomfort in the pubis during the warm-up of the match against Laranja da Baixada.

This Sunday and Monday, coach Abel Braga will command the last training sessions of the team before the debut. The activities will take place at El Campincito, a field adjacent to the stadium where the match will take place.

Fluminense and Millonarios face each other this Tuesday at 21:30 (Brasília time), at El Campín. The return duel will be on March 1, at the same time, in São Januário.

Check out the full schedule (Brasilia time):

19:30 – Training (El Campincito)

6pm – Training (El Campincito)

21:30 – Millonarios vs Fluminense (El Campin)

Return – Bogotá/Rio de Janeiro

