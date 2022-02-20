FDA knew of cardiac risks of mRNA vaccines, article says

David Gortler, pharmacologist, former member of the US regulatory agency and former professor at Yale University, warns of agency negligence

From the beginning, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US health regulatory agency, knew that vaccines developed with messenger RNA (mRNA) technology against covid-19 were linked to serious heart problems. An article written by David Gortler, pharmacologist, former FDA member, and former professor of pharmacology and biotechnology at the Yale University School of Medicine, warns that “US Anvisa” neglected information and did not keep the same regulatory standards, used in other medications and products, to validate the safety of anti-covid vaccines.

The review of the Biological License Application submitted by the manufacturer BioNTech/Pfizer for FDA review already showed that “severe clinically important adverse reactions [incluídas] anaphylaxis and myocarditis/pericarditis,” that is—severe allergic reactions and inflammation of the heart—could occur as a result of the use of mRNA vaccines, says the article published on The Federalist website. The document was revised in August 2021.

Differences in FDA regulatory standard

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), administered jointly by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lists a range of cardiovascular events in young and healthy people. While it is necessary to evaluate the reports to establish causal links in relation to these adverse events, Gortler says that there are already thousands of reports of heart attacks, myocarditis and pericarditis in the United States alone, which “should have encouraged manufacturers and the FDA to investigate in depth” the reported cases.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the article, epidemiologists responsible for drug safety at the FDA stated that the agency is rigorous about possible effects of medications and that a single well-documented event is sufficient to warrant further investigation. For example, in 2008, after less than 200 spontaneous reports of VAERS of tendon rupture following administration of an antibiotic known as a fluoroquinolone, the FDA added a “black-bar warning” and prescription restrictions on the drug.

However, thousands of VAERS reports to report serious, debilitating and deadly events after covid vaccination are not receiving the same degree of stringency and regulatory standard, the article says.

In addition to VAERS, the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink indicates excessive risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in people who have received both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The cardiovascular risk after any mRNA vaccine is high, but with Moderna it is approximately four times that of Pfizer, study finds.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

lack of transparency

The pharmacologist explains that myocarditis and pericarditis are historically rare diseases and are diagnosed in a simple way through tests, such as echocardiograms, and can be treated with cheap medication and rest. But for that to happen, people need to know the symptoms and seek correct medical care.

Gortler warns: professionals and patients are not being properly warned to monitor cardiovascular symptoms, despite the increased incidence of disease cases. For him, manufacturers and the FDA fail to clearly communicate possible adverse effects of mRNA vaccines.

According to the article, in February 2022, a CDC advisory committee proposed extending the dose interval to minimize cardiovascular damage from Covid-19 vaccines. For Gortler, the measure is an indication that the federal government “is aware of the serious risk”. However, instead of dealing with transparency and publicizing the matter, health authorities and public managers propose solutions like these, to change the interval between doses, in the hope of mitigating risks.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

And ends:

“In the 1950s, doctors used to not tell patients when they had terminal cancer because they thought it was for their own good. We are past the day when hiding information from the public is considered good for public health. Never is. It’s not just unethical and offensive, it’s dangerous.”

Bill Gates sees the micron more effective than the vaccine

Communist deputy proposes mandatory vaccination passport in elections

PTB-SP promises to punish affiliates who defend mandatory vaccines

São Paulo will vaccinate students in schools, without the presence of parents