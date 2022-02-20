Fight between children causes widespread confusion in BH; watch video – General

Abhishek Pratap 5 hours ago News Comments Off on Fight between children causes widespread confusion in BH; watch video – General 3 Views

confused
Confusion continued even with the arrival of the PM (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

A fight between two 7-year-old children, which took place this Saturday (2/19), led to a general fight in the Buritis neighborhood, West Region of Belo Horizonte. A video of the moment went viral on social media this Sunday (20/2).

According to the Military Police (PM), the argument began when the two children had a falling out. Four people were taken to the police station.

The confusion started after two girls argued when they were playing in the kids space at Mercado da Boca. The site monitor separated the two and called the parents to take the girls out of the place and calm them down.

According to the PM, one of the mothers would have called the attention of the other child and those responsible for her did not like it. With changed moods, they went to question the woman’s attitude when the riot started.

When trying to break up the fight, a 17-year-old girl, daughter of one of the mothers, was attacked in the mouth.

It was at this point that other people joined the fray and the ruckus was general.

The confusion wreaked havoc on the establishment, which will sue those responsible in court.

Boca Market, in Buritis
Fight started when the two children had a falling out in the restaurant (photo: Mercado da Boca/Disclosure)

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ukraine Crisis: Why Have Invasion Fears Grown? | World

A statement cited the “deteriorating situation” in eastern Ukraine as one of the reasons for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved