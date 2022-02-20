Fight between children causes widespread confusion in BH; watch video – General

Confusion continued even with the arrival of the PM (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) A fight between two 7-year-old children, which took place this Saturday (2/19), led to a general fight in the Buritis neighborhood, West Region of Belo Horizonte. A video of the moment went viral on social media this Sunday (20/2).

According to the Military Police (PM), the argument began when the two children had a falling out. Four people were taken to the police station.

The confusion started after two girls argued when they were playing in the kids space at Mercado da Boca. The site monitor separated the two and called the parents to take the girls out of the place and calm them down.

According to the PM, one of the mothers would have called the attention of the other child and those responsible for her did not like it. With changed moods, they went to question the woman’s attitude when the riot started.

Fight between children causes widespread confusion in Buritis According to the PM, those responsible for the girls started a speech that ended in physical aggression.

When trying to break up the fight, a 17-year-old girl, daughter of one of the mothers, was attacked in the mouth.