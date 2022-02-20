Fire continues on ship in Greece, 12 people still wanted – News









More than 50 kilometers north of Corfu, rescue teams continued this Saturday (19) in search of twelve passengers who had been missing for 24 hours in the fire aboard a ship owned by the Italian company Grimaldi.

The vessel caught fire at dawn on Friday (18) en route to Brindisi, Italy, two hours after leaving the Greek port of Igoumenitsa, with at least 290 people on board.











An investigation is ongoing, but the fire may have started from a truck parked in the ship’s hold, according to several concurring statements.

The port on the Greek island of Corfu was calm this morning, AFP noted. The 280 people rescued the day before spent the night in hotels or in hospital — for a dozen of them, with minor injuries or breathing difficulties.

As far as the eye could see, at sea, dozens of rescuers, divers and firefighters were still fighting the flames and thick smoke escaping from the Euroferry Olympia, near the islet of Erikoussa, between Greece and Albania.

And, aided by a helicopter, a frigate, six tugs and a firefighting vessel, rescue teams were still trying to find 12 missing truck drivers, according to Greek firefighters.







Some jumped into the sea





“Some of our friends are still missing, we don’t know where they are,” said a Turkish survivor, Fahri Ozgen, sheltering in a hotel in Corfu.

He told AFP how the day before, on the ship’s deck, “250 people were screaming, some jumped into the sea” to escape the menacing fire they felt “underfoot”.

Among the missing are seven Bulgarians, three Greeks, one Lithuanian and one Turkish, the Greek coast guard told AFP.

Two passengers, a Bulgarian and an Afghan, who were trapped in the hold, managed to be evacuated from the burning boat on Friday after more than 10 hours of exposure to the smoke, before being hospitalized, according to the same source.

The Bulgarian citizen has “very low oxygen saturation and has been intubated,” Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova told a press conference on Saturday morning.

Several truck drivers interviewed on Greek television ERT reported that some preferred to sleep in their trucks rather than in the cabins of the ferries.

In June 2017, the Greek truckers’ union denounced the malfunction of the air conditioning in the cabins of Euroferry Olympia and Euroferry Egnazia, two ships owned by Grimaldi, according to the daily Kathimerini.

In a letter to the Greek Ministry of the Merchant Marine, quoted by the newspaper, the union also criticizes the poor ventilation of the basements reserved for vehicles.

In accordance with international navigation legislation, the ferry put into service in 1995 underwent a control visit that “resulted in a positive result” on February 16 in Igoumenitsa, the Grimaldi group specified in a statement.

In addition, two of the survivors, Afghans, were not on the passenger list, the coast guard told AFP. His presence raises the fear of other illegal immigrants on the burning ferry.

Because of the disaster, other foreign survivors find themselves without money or documents on Corfu. “We lost our money, our passports, all our administrative documents, I don’t even have shoes on my feet anymore,” Turkish driver Ali Duran told AFP.

Ferry connections are frequent between the Greek ports of Igoumenitsa and Patras to the west and the Italian ports on the Adriatic Sea, Brindisi or Ancona.





