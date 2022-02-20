First batch of Ford Maverick pickup sells out in 24 hours













1 out of 5 Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 2.0 Photo: Fofrd

The Ford Maverick was launched this week in Brazil and had the first batch sold out in just 24 hours. Offered in the unique Lariat FX4 top-of-the-line version for R$ 239,990, the new global pickup is characterized by its size and the proposal to combine the versatility and robustness of a pickup with a standard of comfort and handling closer to SUVs.

According to Ford, the first 300 Maverick buyers will start receiving the vehicle within 60 days and a new lot is now available for customers who want to make reservations at dealerships.









Ford Maverick: everything you should know about the pickup:

“This quick initial sale shows that customers received the Maverick proposal very well”, said Gustavo Gontijo, Ford Sales Director. and practicality for daily use and leisure, without giving up the sportiness either.” See here the comparison we made of the Ford Maverick pickup with the Jeep Compass SUV.

Equipped with a 253 hp 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, intelligent AWD traction and five driving modes, the Maverick accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds. With more than 5 m in length, it is easier to maneuver than medium-sized pickups and has a lower body, which facilitates access to the cabin. The bucket with 943 liters of capacity features the “Flexbed” system to facilitate the transport of different types of cargo.

The Maverick pickup also comes with the FordPass Connect connectivity system for remote cellular commands, information and alerts. Among other items, it is also equipped with 17″ wheels, 225/65 R17 all-terrain tires, automatic LED headlights, seven airbags, autonomous braking assistant with pedestrian and cyclist detection, auto start-stop, stability control and traction, reversing camera and keypad for opening the doors by code.