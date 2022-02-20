First batch of Ford Maverick pickup sells out in 24 hours

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on First batch of Ford Maverick pickup sells out in 24 hours 3 Views


The Ford Maverick was launched this week in Brazil and had the first batch sold out in just 24 hours. Offered in the unique Lariat FX4 top-of-the-line version for R$ 239,990, the new global pickup is characterized by its size and the proposal to combine the versatility and robustness of a pickup with a standard of comfort and handling closer to SUVs.

According to Ford, the first 300 Maverick buyers will start receiving the vehicle within 60 days and a new lot is now available for customers who want to make reservations at dealerships.





Ford Maverick: everything you should know about the pickup:

“This quick initial sale shows that customers received the Maverick proposal very well”, said Gustavo Gontijo, Ford Sales Director. and practicality for daily use and leisure, without giving up the sportiness either.” See here the comparison we made of the Ford Maverick pickup with the Jeep Compass SUV.

Equipped with a 253 hp 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, intelligent AWD traction and five driving modes, the Maverick accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds. With more than 5 m in length, it is easier to maneuver than medium-sized pickups and has a lower body, which facilitates access to the cabin. The bucket with 943 liters of capacity features the “Flexbed” system to facilitate the transport of different types of cargo.

The Maverick pickup also comes with the FordPass Connect connectivity system for remote cellular commands, information and alerts. Among other items, it is also equipped with 17″ wheels, 225/65 R17 all-terrain tires, automatic LED headlights, seven airbags, autonomous braking assistant with pedestrian and cyclist detection, auto start-stop, stability control and traction, reversing camera and keypad for opening the doors by code.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Rádio Caca (RACA): The cryptocurrency “from the mother of Elon Musk” that plummeted 65% in 6 months

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token focused on NFT and DeFi that has been touted …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved