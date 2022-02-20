Flamengo discloses list of related for the Supercopa do Brasil 2022; check the names

on the side of Flamengo, all ready for the Supercopa do Brasil 2022. After training this Saturday, Rubro-Negro released the list of related parties for the decision. In total, 29 players appear, but six will need to be cut, and Paulo Sousa will have 23 for the confrontation.

List of Rubro-Negro matches for the Supercopa do Brasil 2022 (Photo: Disclosure/Flamengo)

The main novelty in the list is Rodrigo Caio, but it is still in the recovery process and should not go through the final cut. The defender, it is worth remembering, needed to be hospitalized on January 2nd to treat a skin infection. Gustavo Henrique, who trained separately from the group in recent days because of knee pain, should also be left out.

Flamengo’s other casualty is Thiago Maia, who was hospitalized earlier this week to treat a deep cut suffered in his left leg – the steering wheel was not even listed. He was discharged last Thursday and has already started the recovery process at the Ninho do Urubu CT.

In time: Flamengo faces Atlético-MG this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the Supercopa do Brasil. The match takes place at Arena Pantanal and will be broadcast in real time from THROW!.