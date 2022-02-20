Fluminense thrashes Volta Redonda and guarantees in Carioca’s semifinal

O Fluminense won the seventh consecutive victory at Carioca in great style. This Thursday, Tricolor thrashed Volta Redonda 3-0, with goals from Nonato, Manoel and Calegari. After a first half with little intensity, but already with the advantage, the team surpassed itself and guaranteed the result right at the beginning of the second stage. The victory was also marked by the debut goals of the midfielder and the right-back. As a result, Abel’s team secured itself, in advance, in the Carioca semifinal.

BUSY START

Fluminense started moving the midfield and, little by little, arrived in the area. At the beginning, Cano finished, but Luiz Felipe grabbed the shot. After the initial scare, Volta Redonda stepped up the scoring, but Tricolor got another opportunity with Nathan, who invaded the area alone and kicked towards the goal, but the archer defended again. Next, Pedrinho scared Marcos Felipe with a strong kick, but the goalkeeper also made a safe save.

OPEN SCOREBOARD

Even with Voltaço back, Tricolor managed to advance and Cano took a risk from outside the area, but could not open the scoring. In the final minutes of the first stage, the visitor fitted the mark and pressed in the Flu area, but did not create chances. However, in a shot of opportunity, Cano received in the area and rolled to Nonato, who scored the first goal of the match.

> See the classification of Cariocão

THE WIN

Still in the beginning of the second half, Manoel took advantage of the second corner for Fluminense and extended the advantage in Estádio Luso-Brasileiro. Thus, the team and it didn’t take long for Calegari to score the third goal and confirm the tricolor rout, with a beautiful assistance from Jhon Arias. Matheus Martins and Gabriel Teixeira, who entered the second stage, also risked submissions, but the match ended 3-0.

With the result, Tricolor accumulates 21 points, five points behind the second place, Flamengo. This Tuesday, Fluminense faces Millonarios, at 9:30 pm, at El Campín Stadium, in Bogotá, Colombia. The match is valid for the first game of the Libertadores initial phase.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 3 x 0 VOLTA REDONDA

Date/Time: 02/19/2022, at 19:00

Place: Luso-Brazilian Stadium

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães

Assistants: Thiago Gomes Magalhães and Rafael Gomes Rosa

goals: Nonato (40’1°T), Manoel (03’2°T), Calegari (10’2°T)

Yellow cards: Caio Vitor (34’1°T) Pineida (39’1°T), Alemão (05’2°T), Nonato (21’2°T)

red cards: –

Fluminense (Coach: Abel Braga)

Mark Philip; Calegari (Samuel Xavier/19’2°T), Manoel, Luccas Claro, Pineida; Wellington, Nathan (Gabriel Teixeira/19’2°T), Nonato, PH Ganso (Yago Felipe/; Jhon Arias (Martinelli/29’2°T) and Germán Cano (Matheus Martins/29’2°T).

Volta Redonda (Coach: Neto Colucci)

Luiz Felipe; Júlio Amorim, Alemão, Grasson, Aílton (Iury/12’2°T); Pedro Thomaz (Marcos Jr/07’2°T), Tinga (Muniz/12’2°T), Caio Vitor (Gabriel Pierini/12’2°T); MV (Romarinho/26’2°T), Pedrinho and Lelê.