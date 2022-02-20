Fluminense wins Volta Redonda and guarantees a spot ahead of the Carioca semis – 02/19/2022

Even with some players spared, Fluminense had no difficulties to win the Volta Redonda by 3 to 0, in the Luso-Brasileiro stadium, and guaranteed the early classification to the semifinals of the Carioca Championship with still three rounds to the end of the Guanabara Cup. In addition, the Tricolor still maintained the isolated leadership of the competition. The goals were scored by Nonato, Manoel and Calegari.

Also tonight (19) the delegation will travel to Bogotá, Colombia, where next Tuesday (22) they will face Millionarios (COL) in the first leg of the second phase of the Copa Libertadores. The return duel will take place on March 1st in São Januário (RJ).

For the State, Fluminense’s next commitment is on the 26th, Saturday of Carnival, when they will have the classic with Vasco at the Nilton Santos stadium (RJ). Volta Redonda welcomes Nova Iguaçu on Sunday (27), at Raulino de Oliveira (RJ).

The best – Nathan

The former Atlético-MG midfielder was the one who most sought the game and was the main point guard of Fluminense’s plays and provided the attackers with quality.

The worst – Wellington

The steering wheel had a discreet participation and showed slowness in some moments of the match.

Fluminense’s performance

Fluminense had ample control of the game against a Volta Redonda that tried to defend itself at all times. Tricolor, however, knew how to be patient to build victory.

Volta Redonda’s performance

With a defensive proposal, Volta Redonda was no match for a squad of higher technical quality like Fluminense. In the times when he had the opportunity to build the counterattack, Voltaço sinned in the setup of the plays.

Fluminense warm-up

Voltage heating

The arrival of Fluminense

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 3 X 0 VOLTA REDONDA

Place: Luso-Brazilian, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Hour: 7 pm

Competition: 8th round of the Guanabara Cup

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães

assistants: Thiago Gomes Magalhães and Rafael Gomes Rosa

Yellow cards: Pineida, Samuel Xavier (FLU); Alemão, Caio Vitor, Iury (VOL)

red cards: None

goals: Nonato, at 40 minutes of the first half (FLU); Manoel, 2 minutes into the second half (FLU); Calegari, 9 minutes into the second half (FLU)

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Calegari (Samuel Xavier), Manoel, Luccas Claro and Pineida; Wellington, Nathan (Gabriel Teixeira), Nonato and Paulo Henrique Ganso; Jhon Arias (Martinelli) and Germán Cano (Matheus Martins).Technician: Abel Braga

Round Round: Luiz Felipe, Júlio Amorim, Alemão, Grasson and Aílton (Iury); Pedro Thomaz, Tinga (Muniz), Caio Vitor (Pierini) and MV; Pedro and Lele. Technician: Neto Colucci