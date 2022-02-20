Fog covers Petrópolis (RJ) and makes it difficult to rescue victims of the rain; there are already 152 dead in the tragedy | National Journal

A fog covered Petrópolis this Saturday (19) and made it difficult to rescue the victims of the flood. There are already 152 dead in the tragedy.

Four days were still not enough to rid Petrópolis of all the accumulated mud, despite the intense work. Employees at a pharmacy clean the products that are going to be donated to NGOs. Many other objects have turned into garbage. But the worst parts are still the painful and collective farewell in the city cemetery. And the search for the missing.

How far does the desperation of a father go in search of a child’s body? The answer is: there are no limits. This Saturday (19), a river in the center of Petrópolis met the strength of Leandro Ferreira da Rocha.

Every inch of the river has been searched. Leandro brought a battalion of volunteers.

His 17-year-old son Gabriel was on the bus that was swallowed by the river that overflowed, and was carried away by the current.

“We were there at the IML. We talked and decided to form the group yesterday, and today there are already a lot of people”, explains Gabriel’s sister, Camila Melo da Rocha.

Tied to ropes, in an improvised rappel, Gabriel’s father looks under the viaducts, under the rocks and cries a lonely cry. An impotence difficult to accept.

“I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. Until I find my son, I can’t rest”, says Leandro.

Elsewhere in the city, life has not returned to normal either. On the 24th of May hill, a stone that threatens to roll increases the risk all the time. The danger scares away dozens of residents of houses condemned by the Civil Defense.

“It’s a ticking time bomb. If it starts to rain heavily, it will fall”, exemplifies the resident Rosiná Santo.

At the top of the 24 de Maio hill, you can get a sense of the violence of the tragedy. A waterfall came down from the top of a hill and came bringing a lot of stone and earth, knocking down what it found in front of it. At another point, the water collapsed the ravine and the two floods gained strength and continued to Rua Teresa and the center of Petrópolis.

Entire families remain buried.

“There are many lives down there, deceased, unfortunately, but bodies need to have a dignified burial or for their families to be reunited”, says Sandro de Abreu da Costa, another resident.

At Morro da Oficina, the rescue teams had the help of firefighters from Minas Gerais, who worked in Brumadinho, and a battalion of volunteers from the Civil Defense of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense.

At the safest point that the team at JN was allowed to arrive at Morro da Oficina, it is where the largest number of missing people are. Rescue teams found two bodies. A young woman and an adult woman. Even with the sawing and rain, the firefighters did not interrupt the work.

In the late afternoon of this Saturday, the report recorded the teams finding and removing another body. Soon after, it began to get dark and the search was suspended. Early Saturday night, the rain poured down and the sawmill covered and hid the Imperial City.

City sirens went off. The warnings are for people to leave risk areas. The Fire Department said that it made a sweep of the river where the bus sank on Tuesday (15) and found some victims.