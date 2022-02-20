For coverage in health plans, mothers will be chained to the STJ on the 4th

Writer and activist Andréa Werner announced that protesters plan to chain themselves in front of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), next Wednesday (2/23), to pressure the Court on the decision regarding which procedures operators of must be obliged to pay for the treatment of their users.

The trial of two appeals to establish limits and parameters of the List of Procedures and Events in Health of the Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) was suspended on Thursday (16/2), after a request for a view from Minister Nancy Andrighi.

The judgment is considered important, because the decision will set a precedent by indicating the future understanding of the Court on the matter. Currently, the ministers of the STJ are divided.

“That’s why I’m going to Brasília on Wednesday and I’m going to chain myself, along with other mothers, in front of the STJ! The profit of the agreements cannot be above the right to life and health, guaranteed in the Constitution”, wrote the activist on Twitter, this Saturday (19/2).

👉 WHY I’M CHAINING MYSELF IN FRONT OF THE STJ ON WEDNESDAY:

On Wednesday, 2/23, the STJ will decide on a case that affects ALL users of health plans in Brazil. If this is your case, read carefully to understand the seriousness of the matter: — Andrea Werner (@andreawerner_) February 19, 2022

understand the case

In the action, Unimed Campinas appeals against a decision of the 3rd Panel of the STJ that forced it to pay for treatment outside the ANS list, as it is a list with a merely illustrative character, the denial of coverage by the health plan of the considered treatment being abusive. appropriate to protect the health and life of the patient.

For the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Defense (Idec), the list represents a minimum list of coverage and is exemplary, not exhaustive.

In practice, this means that, in the view defended by the agency, the doctor is the health authority responsible for determining the treatments and procedures recommended to their patients, and it would be the duty of the operators to cover treatments that are not yet part of the list, but are for diseases listed in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

According to Idec, this was also the majority opinion of the Judiciary for more than 10 years, without any impact on the financial sustainability of the sector.