Fortaleza vs Bahia: see where to watch, time, predictions and lineups – Play

A tricolor duel that involves two of the biggest teams in the Northeast, with a traditional interstate rivalry and recent history of decisive games. It is in this scenario that strength and Bahia face each other this Saturday (19), at 5:45 pm, at Arena Castelão, in a very important duel for both Northeast Cup.

Leão do Pici need the victory to maintain the leadership of Group A and end the sequence of three straight draws. The Squadron is trying to improve its position in Group B (it is currently in 4th position, with seven points) and relieve the pressure on the work of coach Guto Ferreira.

The last games between Fortaleza and Bahia at Arena Castelão were remarkable. In the 2021 Northeast Cup, the team from Bahia eliminated the Ceará player in the semifinals, after penalty kicks. For the Brazilian Championship, Fortaleza gave the change and won 2-1, in the last round, in a game that relegated Bahia to Serie B.

The expectation is a full house for this Saturday’s duel, which already has more than 17 thousand confirmed fans.

Lineup changes

Regularized, Renato Kayzer can now debut for Fortaleza Photograph:

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will make changes to Fortaleza’s lineup in relation to the team that started the game against Botafogo-PB, last Tuesday (15). the defenders tinga and Auntie are certain returns, while Matheus Jussa, Lucas Lima and moisés should also return to the first team.

Another novelty may be the attacker Renato Kayzer. The most expensive signing in the history of football from Ceará, he didn’t even travel to the games against Náutico and Botafogo-PB and stayed in the Ceará capital improving his physical shape.

He is available to Vojvoda and may debut for the Lion of Pici.

Bahia pressed

Guto Ferreira has been in charge of Bahia since 2021 Photograph:

Bahia is not having a good moment in the season. In fact, the weather hasn’t been the best since 2021, thanks to relegation to the Second Division, and 2022 has already started with pressure.

Former Ceará coach and, therefore, an old acquaintance of Ceará football, the coach Guto Ferreira still hasn’t found the ideal formation and the team still hasn’t managed to have a good sequence of victories in the season, despite having thrashed Globo-RN, 5-0, by Nordestão.

For this match, the coach will not be able to count on defender Luiz Otávio, who is suspended for having been sent off in the draw with CSA, in the last round. Young Henrique should be the starter in the match.

The main highlight of Bahia in 2022 is the Colombian striker Hugo Rodallegawho has scored five goals in six matches.

TECHNICAL SHEET | SEE TIME, WHERE TO WATCH AND LOCATION

Competition: Northeast Cup – 6th round

Date: February 19, 2022

Time: 17:45

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Broadcast: ESPN, NordesteFC, SBT, Rádio Verdes Mares and Real Time from Diário do Nordeste

Referee: Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior (SE)

Assistants: Rodrigo Guimarães Pereira (SE) and Vaneide Vieira de Gois (SE)

lineups

strength

Fernando Miguel; Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Ronald, Matheus Jussa, Lucas Lima and Lucas Crispim; Moisés and Silvio Romero (Renato Kayzer). Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Bahia

Danilo Fernandes; Douglas Borel, Ignacio, Henrique and Matheus Bahia; William Maranhão, Patrick and Daniel; Marco Antonio, Raí and Rodallega. Coach: Guto Ferreira